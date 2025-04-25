Genshin Impact 5.6: Upcoming events and rewards

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Apr 25, 2025 16:40 GMT
Genshin Impact 5.6 Events
All Genshin Impact 5.6 events (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream announced all the events coming with the upcoming update. Similar to every version to date, you can partake in these to earn special rewards, with some being tied to the story of the game involving some of the characters. Similar to other updates, there are a few events coming with the Genshin Impact 5.6 update.

This article will cover all of the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 events.

All upcoming events in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update

The Event Calendar (Image via HoYoverse)
The Event Calendar (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a few events coming with the 5.6 update that will give you rewards, including Primogems. Here is a list of all of them.

1) Whirling Waltz

Whirling Waltz (Image via HoYoverse)
Whirling Waltz (Image via HoYoverse)

The flagship event of version 5.6 will be called Whirling Waltz and will be based in the nation of Fontaine. You will be tasked with managing a newly opened amusement park and will get to meet characters like Neuvillete, Ororon, Wriotheseley, and Navia, to name a few.

Besides managing the theme park, Travelers will also be able to partake in several mini-games and challenges that will keep the gameplay loop fresh.

Rewards

  • Primogems x990
  • Event Exclusive Weapon - Sequence of Solitude (4-star bow)
  • Refinement Material for the weapon
  • Mora
  • Heroes' Wit
  • Crown
  • Weapon Ascension Material
  • Talent Level-up Material
  • Enhancement Ore
  • Sanctifying Unction

2) Operation Downpour Simulation

Operation Downpour Simulation (Image via HoYoverse)
Operation Downpour Simulation (Image via HoYoverse)

A strategy-based gameplay event where you must attack and defend using various units. This is a tower defense gameplay mode that will be a multiplayer event, and you will be matched against other players.

Rewards

  • Primogems x 420
  • Sanctifying Unction
  • Mora
  • Talent Level-up Material
  • Enhancement Ore
  • Heroe's Wit

3) Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems

(Image via HoYoverse)
(Image via HoYoverse)

This new event will allow you to experiment on various teams, such as using the upcoming 5-star character, Escoffier, in Genshin Impact. You will be able to customize various teams to see which team the chef from Fontaine performs the best in.

Rewards

  • Primogems x 420
  • Sanctifying Unction
  • Mora
  • Talent Level-up Material
  • Enhancement Ore
  • Heroe's Wit

4) Legends Ablaze: Cross Border Brawl

Legends Ablaze: Cross Border Brawl (Image via HoYoverse)
Legends Ablaze: Cross Border Brawl (Image via HoYoverse)

This event is another co-op event where you must fight to get the most points as other players by collecting coins. During certain stages, you will be able to turn into Saurians and use their powers to gain an advantage. Natlan characters and their abilities are also allowed.

Rewards

  • Primogems x 420
  • Sanctifying Unction
  • Mora
  • Talent Level-up Material
  • Enhancement Ore
  • Heroe's Wit

5) Leyline Overflow

The final event for the Genshin Impact 5.6 update is the Leyline Overflow event. Spending Resins in the Leyline Branches across Teyvat will give you 2x rewards.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
