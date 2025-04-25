Genshin Impact 5.6: Upcoming events and rewards

The Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream announced all the events coming with the upcoming update. Similar to every version to date, you can partake in these to earn special rewards, with some being tied to the story of the game involving some of the characters. Similar to other updates, there are a few events coming with the Genshin Impact 5.6 update.
This article will cover all of the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 events.
All upcoming events in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update
There are a few events coming with the 5.6 update that will give you rewards, including Primogems. Here is a list of all of them.
1) Whirling Waltz
The flagship event of version 5.6 will be called Whirling Waltz and will be based in the nation of Fontaine. You will be tasked with managing a newly opened amusement park and will get to meet characters like Neuvillete, Ororon, Wriotheseley, and Navia, to name a few.
Besides managing the theme park, Travelers will also be able to partake in several mini-games and challenges that will keep the gameplay loop fresh.
Rewards
- Primogems x990
- Event Exclusive Weapon - Sequence of Solitude (4-star bow)
- Refinement Material for the weapon
- Mora
- Heroes' Wit
- Crown
- Weapon Ascension Material
- Talent Level-up Material
- Enhancement Ore
- Sanctifying Unction
2) Operation Downpour Simulation
A strategy-based gameplay event where you must attack and defend using various units. This is a tower defense gameplay mode that will be a multiplayer event, and you will be matched against other players.
Rewards
- Primogems x 420
- Sanctifying Unction
- Mora
- Talent Level-up Material
- Enhancement Ore
- Heroe's Wit
3) Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems
This new event will allow you to experiment on various teams, such as using the upcoming 5-star character, Escoffier, in Genshin Impact. You will be able to customize various teams to see which team the chef from Fontaine performs the best in.
Rewards
- Primogems x 420
- Sanctifying Unction
- Mora
- Talent Level-up Material
- Enhancement Ore
- Heroe's Wit
4) Legends Ablaze: Cross Border Brawl
This event is another co-op event where you must fight to get the most points as other players by collecting coins. During certain stages, you will be able to turn into Saurians and use their powers to gain an advantage. Natlan characters and their abilities are also allowed.
Rewards
- Primogems x 420
- Sanctifying Unction
- Mora
- Talent Level-up Material
- Enhancement Ore
- Heroe's Wit
5) Leyline Overflow
The final event for the Genshin Impact 5.6 update is the Leyline Overflow event. Spending Resins in the Leyline Branches across Teyvat will give you 2x rewards.
