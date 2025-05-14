Which Genshin Impact characters will work well with Skirk, as per leaks?

Skirk is an upcoming Cryo unit in Genshin Impact, who will be released in version 5.7. While Skirk's drip marketing posts have revealed her official playable design, HoYoverse has not yet made any announcements regarding her kit and gameplay. However, with the Genshin Impact 5.7 closed beta test currently in progress, leakers have disclosed Skirk's possible kit for when she becomes playable.

This article explores all the characters who can synergize well with Skirk, as per these leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks, and the information herein should be taken with a pinch of salt until official confirmation.

Trending

Genshin Impact: Best characters to pair with Skirk

As per Skirk's leaked kit, she is a 5-star Cryo DPS who will be a new meta-defining character. While Cryo DPS units who deal decent damage do already exist in-game, none are considered powerhouses in the current meta. With Skirk's release, this could change, as she is expected to breathe new life into Cryo-based reactions and team compositions.

Here are some characters who could synergize extremely well with Skirk, if she is released (as hinted at via leaks):

Escoffier

Escoffier (Image via HoYoverse)

This 5-star Cryo character was released in Genshin Impact 5.6 and could be one of Skirk's best teammates. Escoffier provides a 55% Cryo RES shred, which Skirk should be able to take full advantage of. Additional off-field damage and healing also make her a good unit that may function well with Skirk.

Also read: Escoffier build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Furina

Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina is currently one of the best supports in-game, and her being a Hydro unit means she could be an excellent partner for Skirk. The former's buffs are very powerful, meaning the latter's overall damage output will be multiplied severalfold. Additionally, Skirk could also take advantage of the 4-piece Marechaussee Hunter artifact set when paired with Furina.

Shenhe

Shenhe (Image via HoYoverse)

Shenhe is a great support for Cryo units, who had been mostly tied to Ayaka teams to date. With the introduction of a new powerful Cryo DPS like Skirk, Shenhe could be a good teammate for her, as she provides 15% Cryo RES Shred along with elemental damage buffs.

Yelan

Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Being a Hydro sub-DPS unit who can help trigger Freeze reactions, Yelan could be a great character to pair with Skirk. Additionally, Yelan's passive buffs on-field characters by up to 50%, which is a substantial damage boost that the latter can take advantage of.

Citlali

Citlali (Image via HoYoverse)

Citlali is another Cryo unit who can work well with Skirk due to the Elemental DMG buff she provides. Her being a shielder also means that the latter can focus on targeting enemies without having to dodge and evade their attacks.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.