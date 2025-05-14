Which Genshin Impact characters will work well with Skirk, as per leaks?

Skirk is an upcoming Cryo unit in Genshin Impact, who will be released in version 5.7. While Skirk's drip marketing posts have revealed her official playable design, HoYoverse has not yet made any announcements regarding her kit and gameplay. However, with the Genshin Impact 5.7 closed beta test currently in progress, leakers have disclosed Skirk's possible kit for when she becomes playable.
This article explores all the characters who can synergize well with Skirk, as per these leaks.
Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks, and the information herein should be taken with a pinch of salt until official confirmation.
Genshin Impact: Best characters to pair with Skirk
As per Skirk's leaked kit, she is a 5-star Cryo DPS who will be a new meta-defining character. While Cryo DPS units who deal decent damage do already exist in-game, none are considered powerhouses in the current meta. With Skirk's release, this could change, as she is expected to breathe new life into Cryo-based reactions and team compositions.
Here are some characters who could synergize extremely well with Skirk, if she is released (as hinted at via leaks):
Escoffier
This 5-star Cryo character was released in Genshin Impact 5.6 and could be one of Skirk's best teammates. Escoffier provides a 55% Cryo RES shred, which Skirk should be able to take full advantage of. Additional off-field damage and healing also make her a good unit that may function well with Skirk.
Furina
Furina is currently one of the best supports in-game, and her being a Hydro unit means she could be an excellent partner for Skirk. The former's buffs are very powerful, meaning the latter's overall damage output will be multiplied severalfold. Additionally, Skirk could also take advantage of the 4-piece Marechaussee Hunter artifact set when paired with Furina.
Shenhe
Shenhe is a great support for Cryo units, who had been mostly tied to Ayaka teams to date. With the introduction of a new powerful Cryo DPS like Skirk, Shenhe could be a good teammate for her, as she provides 15% Cryo RES Shred along with elemental damage buffs.
Yelan
Being a Hydro sub-DPS unit who can help trigger Freeze reactions, Yelan could be a great character to pair with Skirk. Additionally, Yelan's passive buffs on-field characters by up to 50%, which is a substantial damage boost that the latter can take advantage of.
Citlali
Citlali is another Cryo unit who can work well with Skirk due to the Elemental DMG buff she provides. Her being a shielder also means that the latter can focus on targeting enemies without having to dodge and evade their attacks.
