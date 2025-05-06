Genshin Impact Escoffier build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Escoffier is a brand-new Cryo 5-star unit released in Genshin Impact 5.6. Escoffier hails from Fontaine, and her signature weapon is a polearm titled Symphonist of Scents. As seen from her kit details, she is a great Cryo support unit who will undoubtedly add a lot of value to teams with Cryo DPS characters. In a team setup, Escoffier can also function as an off-field Cryo damage dealer.

This article provides a guide on the best way to build Escoffier, including her ideal artifact sets, best weapon choices, talent priorities, and best teammates.

Best weapons for Escoffier in Genshin Impact

1) Symphonist of Scents

5-star Polearm Symphonist of Scents (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier's signature weapon, Symphonist of Scents, is her best-in-slot weapon. This 5-star Polearm weapon has a pretty good CRIT DMG secondary stat, along with passive effects that increase the user's ATK, making this an ideal weapon for Escoffier, whose healing capabilities scale off her personal ATK.

2) Calamity Queller

5-star Polearm Calamity Queller (Image via HoYoverse)

Shenhe's signature weapon, Calamity Queller, is also a good option for Escoffier, as this 5-star Polearm also provides her with an ATK buff. Furthermore, this ATK buff is doubled when the user is not on the field, which fits Escoffier's role as that of an off-field Cryo sub-DPS/support.

3) Staff of Homa

5-star Polearm Staff of Homa (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Being a 5-star Polearm that also provides an ATK buff, Staff of Homa can be a good weapon option for Escoffier. Since her personal damage is nothing to scoff at, she can definitely make use of the high CRIT DMG% (66.2%, which is the same as that of her signature weapon) provided by Staff of Homa.

4) Deathmatch

4-star Polearm Deathmatch (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Escoffier's best 4-star weapon option is the Deathmatch, which increases the user's ATK based on the number of enemies nearby. Players who don't own any of the aforementioned 5-star weapons can safely consider equipping Deathmatch on Escoffier for both consistent healing and damage.

5) Tamayuratei no Ohanashi

4-star Polearm Tamayuratei no Ohanashi (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Escoffier can also make good use of the 4-star Polearm Tamayuratei no Ohanashi, which is a completely free-to-play weapon that was given out during the flagship event of Genshin Impact 5.4. This weapon can provide her with both Energy Recharge as well as an ATK buff, which can not only help her use her Elemental Burst more often but also provide great partywide healing.

Best artifacts for Escoffier in Genshin Impact

1) Golden Troupe

Golden Troupe is Escoffier's best artifact set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Since Escoffier deals a decent amount of off-field Cryo DMG via her Elemental Skill, the 4-piece Golden Troupe artifact set is the best choice for her if you want to maximize her overall damage output.

Golden Troupe's 2-piece set effect boosts the user's Elemental Skill DMG by 20%, while the 4-piece set effect increases Elemental Skill DMG by another 25%. Additionally, if the user is not in the field, Elemental Skill DMG is further increased by 25%.

These are the following main stats you will need for the Golden Troupe artifact pieces:

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: ATK% / Cryo DMG Bonus

ATK% / Cryo DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT DMG% / Crit Rate%

2) Blizzard Strayer

Blizzard Strayer is another good option for Escoffier (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

While Golden Troupe is Escoffier's best-in-slot artifact set as of now, you can still choose to equip Blizzard Strayer on her if you don't have good Golden Troupe pieces. The 2-piece Blizzard Strayer effect provides a 15% Cryo DMG Bonus, while the 4-piece effect increases the user's CRIT Rate by 20% when opponents are frozen.

Make sure to use the following main stats:

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: ATK% / Cryo DMG Bonus

ATK% / Cryo DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT DMG% / Crit Rate%

3) Tenacity of the Millelith

You can also use the 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

A third option for Escoffier is the 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith artifact set, which provides a partywide ATK buff after using an Elemental Skill. If you have a shielder in your team, this artifact set can help strengthen their shield as well. These are the necessary artifact main stats you should look for:

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: ATK% / Cryo DMG Bonus

ATK% / Cryo DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT DMG% / Crit Rate%

Best teams for Escoffier in Genshin Impact

Escoffier, Ayaka, Furina, and Shenhe (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier is a versatile unit who not only deals decent DMG by herself, but also provides Cryo and Hydro RES shred, along with healing teammates as well. This means she can fit into a variety of team compositions, both as a sub-DPS unit and also as a support/healer.

These are some of her current best teams:

Escoffier + Ayaka + Furina + Shenhe

Escoffier + Wriothesley + Furina + Shenhe

Escoffier + Neuvillette + Furina + Citlali

Escoffier + Ayato + Furina + Yelan

Escoffier + Tartaglia + Furina + Yelan

Escoffier + Mavuika + Xilonen + Bennett

Talent priority for Escoffier in Genshin Impact

The following should be Escoffier's talent priority:

Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attack

Since Escoffier's main source of personal damage is her Elemental Skill, make sure you prioritize that first. Escoffier's heals depend on her Elemental Burst, which should be the second priority. It is not necessary to level up her Normal Attack.

