Genshin Impact: Why Skirk's best artifact set might not be what you think, as per leaks

Genshin Impact officially revealed the drip marketing for 5.7 characters, and we will finally get Skirk as a playable character. Moreover, the developers have made significant changes to her character model compared to her design during the Fontaine Archon Quest.

Ad

Despite Skirk's kit not being officially revealed, prominent leakers, such as Seele and X1, have leaked her complete kit, passives, and talents. Based on this early information, TCs such as Zajeff 77 have calculated the best-in-slot artifact sets, weapons, and team comps for her. However, these calculations could be surprising, as some artifacts might be better in different situations.

This article lists why the Finale of the Deep Galleries might not be the best set for all Skirk team compositions in Genshin Impact.

Ad

Trending

Note: Some parts of this article are based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Skirk's best-in-slot artifact sets and comparison in Genshin Impact, based on leaks

Ad

Based on Skirk's character kit leaks, she can utilize two artifact sets in different team comps. You can use the Marechaussee Hunter if you use her in Furina and Escoffier teams. However, if you don't have Furina or a good healer unit, you might want to use the Finale of the Deep Galleries instead.

The Marechaussee Hunter artifact set (MH) was released during the Fontaine 4.0 update. This set buffs characters' normal and charged attack damage and grants them a bonus Crit rate effect if their HP increases or decreases.

Ad

Since Furina's Elemental Skill consumes the HP of party members, you can use MH on any DPS character if you play them in Furina team comps. Moreover, you would also require a teamwide healer to sustain the character in these teams. Furthermore, you need a healer to maintain max Fanfare stacks during Furina's Elemental Burst.

Also read: Genshin Impact Skirk ascension materials, kit, and constellation leaks

Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set effects in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The Finale of the Deep Galleries does not have as many team limitations as the MH set. This artifact set buffs your Cryo damage, Normal attack, and Elemental Burst damage. However, if you use your Normal attacks, the Elemental Burst damage buff will stop, and vice versa.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Skirk signature weapon leaked: Name, stats, and ascension materials

Based on the set effects, we can see that this set has fewer limitations, and you can use it if you do not have Furina. Based on early calculations by some theory crafters, the MH set seems a bit better than the Finale of the Deep Galleries set. However, the choice for her artifact set heavily depends on your investment and team comps for Skirk.

Ad

According to early leaks, Skirk's signature weapon is rumored to have a Crit rate substat. You can build her with the Finale set if you get this weapon. However, if you want to get her C1, it is rumored that her Charged attack damage will increase significantly. In this case, you would be better off farming for the MH set since it also buffs the Charged attack damage.

Also read: Genshin Impact Skirk pre-farm guide, as per leaks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.