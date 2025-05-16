5 best teams for Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss 5.6 gamemode in Genshin Impact was updated on May 16, 2025. Moreover, the buffs and the enemies from Floors 9 to 12 have also changed, compared to the previous Abyss cycle. The best characters and elements needed to complete the new chambers are also different.
The 5.6 Abyss also features newer bosses, such as the Lava Dragon Boss Statue, which requires specific elements such as Pyro. Thus, you need specific teams and characters to clear some Chambers on Floors 11 and 12.
This article lists the five best teams for Floors 11 and 12 in the Spiral Abyss 5.6 in Genshin Impact.
Also read: Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss guide: Best tips and tricks
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Best teams for Floors 11 and 12 of Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss
Spiral Abyss is an endgame mode in Genshin Impact, which resets every 30 days. You also get special buffs, such as Ley Line disorders, which are unique for every floor. Furthermore, other buffs like Blessing of the Abyssal Moon can be activated on all floors and chambers.
The Blessing of the Abyssal Moon for version 5.6 is
"When a Characters' Elemental Skill hits an opponent, it will be counted(1 count can be triggered every 0.9 secnds). When the count reaches 3, a shockwave, will be unleashed at the hit opponents' location, dealing True Damage and resetting the count."
You can use characters such as Escoffier, Kinich, Raiden, Nahida, Furina, Emilie, Albedo, Chiori, Dehya, Fischl, Mavuika, and Yae Miko to trigger the effects of the above buff. However, depending on the enemies on each floor, you might need to use different characters.
Here are the five best teams for each half in Floors 11 and 12 in Spiral Abyss 5.6:
Floor 11
Floor 11 has two different Ley Line Disorders for each half. The first half increases the Cryo damage of all party members by 60 percent. As for the second one, all your party members receive a 60 percent Dendro damage boost.
Based on these buffs, the best teams to clear Floor 11 are
First Half
- Escoffier, Shenhe, Ayaka, and Furina
- Escoffier, Shenhe, Furina, and Yelan
- Varesa, Bennett, Chevreuse, and Iansan
- Chasca, Furina, Ororon, and Bennett
- Navia, Furina, Xilonen, and Bennett
Second Half
- Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, and Bennett
- Arelcchino, Emilie, Bennett, and Lan Yan
- Alhaitham, Xingqiu, Yelan, and Kuki Shinobu
- Alhaitham, Nahida, Yae Miko, and Zhongli
- Clorinde, Fischl, Kaedehara Kazuha, Nahida
Also read: Best Escoffier teams in Genshin Impact
Floor 12
Floor 12 has challenging enemies, such as Tenebrous Papilla and the boss of Lava Dragon Statue, which require specific characters and team compositions. The Ley Line disorder for this first half is that your Characters' Elemental Skill Cryo damage is increased by 75 percent. As for the buff in the second half, your party members get 75 percent increased Elemental Skill Dendro damage.
According to the Ley Line Disorder, these teams would be the best to deal with the bosses and enemies in Floor 12:
First Half
- Escoffier, Shenhe, Ayaka, and Furina
- Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett
- Mavuika, Citlali, Escoffier, and Furina
- Neuvillette, Furina, Xilonen, and Kaedehara Kazuha
- Escoffier, Shenhe, Furina, and Yelan
Second Half
- Kinich, Emilie, Bennett, and Mavuika
- Wriothesley, Emilie, Bennett, and Mavuika
- Arlecchino, Emilie, Bennett, and Lan Yan
- Arlecchino, Emilie, Bennett, and Kaedehara Kazuha
- Clorinde, Iansan, Chevreuse, and Mavuika
Also read: 5 best Kinich team comps in Genshin Impact
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.