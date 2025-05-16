5 best teams for Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss 5.6 gamemode in Genshin Impact was updated on May 16, 2025. Moreover, the buffs and the enemies from Floors 9 to 12 have also changed, compared to the previous Abyss cycle. The best characters and elements needed to complete the new chambers are also different.

The 5.6 Abyss also features newer bosses, such as the Lava Dragon Boss Statue, which requires specific elements such as Pyro. Thus, you need specific teams and characters to clear some Chambers on Floors 11 and 12.

This article lists the five best teams for Floors 11 and 12 in the Spiral Abyss 5.6 in Genshin Impact.

Best teams for Floors 11 and 12 of Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss

Blessing of the Abyss Moon buff for this Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Spiral Abyss is an endgame mode in Genshin Impact, which resets every 30 days. You also get special buffs, such as Ley Line disorders, which are unique for every floor. Furthermore, other buffs like Blessing of the Abyssal Moon can be activated on all floors and chambers.

The Blessing of the Abyssal Moon for version 5.6 is

"When a Characters' Elemental Skill hits an opponent, it will be counted(1 count can be triggered every 0.9 secnds). When the count reaches 3, a shockwave, will be unleashed at the hit opponents' location, dealing True Damage and resetting the count."

You can use characters such as Escoffier, Kinich, Raiden, Nahida, Furina, Emilie, Albedo, Chiori, Dehya, Fischl, Mavuika, and Yae Miko to trigger the effects of the above buff. However, depending on the enemies on each floor, you might need to use different characters.

Here are the five best teams for each half in Floors 11 and 12 in Spiral Abyss 5.6:

Floor 11

Escoffier, Shenhe, Ayaka, and Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 11 has two different Ley Line Disorders for each half. The first half increases the Cryo damage of all party members by 60 percent. As for the second one, all your party members receive a 60 percent Dendro damage boost.

Based on these buffs, the best teams to clear Floor 11 are

First Half

Escoffier, Shenhe, Ayaka, and Furina

Escoffier, Shenhe, Furina, and Yelan

Varesa, Bennett, Chevreuse, and Iansan

Chasca, Furina, Ororon, and Bennett

Navia, Furina, Xilonen, and Bennett

Second Half

Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, and Bennett

Arelcchino, Emilie, Bennett, and Lan Yan

Alhaitham, Xingqiu, Yelan, and Kuki Shinobu

Alhaitham, Nahida, Yae Miko, and Zhongli

Clorinde, Fischl, Kaedehara Kazuha, Nahida

Floor 12

Kinich, Emilie, Bennett, and Mavuika (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 12 has challenging enemies, such as Tenebrous Papilla and the boss of Lava Dragon Statue, which require specific characters and team compositions. The Ley Line disorder for this first half is that your Characters' Elemental Skill Cryo damage is increased by 75 percent. As for the buff in the second half, your party members get 75 percent increased Elemental Skill Dendro damage.

According to the Ley Line Disorder, these teams would be the best to deal with the bosses and enemies in Floor 12:

First Half

Escoffier, Shenhe, Ayaka, and Furina

Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett

Mavuika, Citlali, Escoffier, and Furina

Neuvillette, Furina, Xilonen, and Kaedehara Kazuha

Escoffier, Shenhe, Furina, and Yelan

Second Half

Kinich, Emilie, Bennett, and Mavuika

Wriothesley, Emilie, Bennett, and Mavuika

Arlecchino, Emilie, Bennett, and Lan Yan

Arlecchino, Emilie, Bennett, and Kaedehara Kazuha

Clorinde, Iansan, Chevreuse, and Mavuika

