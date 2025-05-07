Best Escoffier teams in Genshin Impact

Escoffier is the latest 5-star character to be released in Genshin Impact 5.6. She is a Cryo and Hydro support unit, who also deals decent off-field Cryo damage. As a result, Escoffier can fit into a variety of team compositions, both in the role of an off-field Cryo applicator/sub-DPS, and a support. Since Escoffier shreds Hydro and Cryo RES of opponents, she is best suited in the role of a support character for Cryo/Hydro main DPS units.

This article discusses Escoffier's best teams in Genshin Impact.

Top Escoffier team compositions in Genshin Impact

1) Escoffier, Ayaka, Furina, Shenhe

Escoffier, Ayaka, Furina, Shenhe (Image via HoYoverse)

This is currently Escoffier's best Freeze team in game. With Ayaka as the main DPS, Escoffier, Furina, and Shenhe can provide massive buffs to her, thus boosting Ayaka's overall DMG output. Since Escoffier provides up to 55% RES shred against Frozen enemies, Ayaka can once again shine as a Cryo main DPS character. Additionally, Escoffier's own damage dealing capabilities are pretty good, which means that this team can now dish out incredible amounts of damage.

2) Escoffier, Wriothesley, Furina, Shenhe

Escoffier, Wriothesley, Furina, Shenhe (Image via HoYoverse)

With Escoffier's release, Wriothesley gets a boost to his damage dealing capabilities. Players who own Wriothesley will know that it is often difficult to find a perfect Freeze team for him which can consistently balance both damage output and healing. Escoffier's addition to a Wriothesley hypercarry team with Furina and Shenhe as the other supports allows Wriothesley to comfortably deal massive amounts of damage without having to worry about healing.

3) Escoffier, Neuvillette, Furina, Citlali

Escoffier, Neuvillette, Furina, Citlali (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette is one of the best Hydro DPS characters in game, and Escoffier is the perfect character to support him. Prior to Escoffier's release, Neuvillette's best team included Furina, Xilonen, and Kazuha. Now with Escoffier in the scene, she can easily replace Kazuha. Neuvillette gains a 55% Hydro RES shred, along with an increased CRIT Rate buff from the team's Cryo Resonance.

4) Escoffier, Ayato, Furina, Yelan

Escoffier, Ayato, Furina, Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Even though Ayato is a good DPS character, his current best teams often fail to utilize his solo damage dealing capabilities. With the release of Escoffier, who provides incredible Hydro RES shred, Ayato can once again be the star of the show — with Escoffier massively buffing his personal damage output.

5) Escoffier, Mavuika, Xilonen, Bennett

Escoffier, Mavuika, Xilonen, Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier's superior Cryo application — which can easily be compared to the excellent Cryo application provided by characters such as Citlali and Rosaria — means that she is a viable option for Melt teams. If you cannot make use of Mavuika's premium team owing to the fact that you don't have Citlali, Escoffier can now easily take her place.

