Genshin Impact Baizhu build guide: Best artifacts, stats, talents priority, and more

Baizhu, the charming doctor from Liyue has once again arrived to bring us some much-needed medication in Genshin Impact. Pairing up with his loyal companion and the mystical snake, Changsheng, he provides quite a boost to the Dendro team acting as an enabler, shielder, and healer. If you have decided to use your Primogems on him and now want to make him one of the best characters in your roster, you have come to the right place.

This guide will help you build up the enigmatic owner of Bubu Pharmacy by suggesting his best artifacts, weapons, etc., that will reach more aspects of his kit, making him a powerhouse for your Dendro team.

Artifacts for best Baizhu build in Genshin Impact

Artifacts section

Given that he is a Dendro enabler, support artifact sets are recommended for him. You can use the following:

4-piece Deepwood Memories

4-piece Noblesse Oblige

4-piece Instructor

4-piece Ocean Hued Clam (for healing only)

For two-piece sets, you will generally want to go for the following combos:

2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate + Ocean Hued Clam

2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate + Deepwood Memories

2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate + Vorukusha's Glow

His healing and shielding abilities are mostly based on his elemental burst, however, it comes with an 80 energy cost. While his skill can heal, it has a gigantic 10-second cooldown. His healing is also based on his HP, so it is something you should keep an eye out for. Here are our stat recommendations when it comes to his artifacts in Genshin Impact:

Headpiece: HP%

HP% Sands: Energy Recharge

Energy Recharge Goblet: HP%

Keep in mind that you should target at least 200 Energy Recharge on him if you want up time on his ultimate.

Weapons for best Baizhu build in Genshin Impact

Weapon choices

The owner of Bubu Pharmacy is one of the most free-to-play friendly units in the game. You can run him using 3-star weapons or 4-star craftables and he will work well enough with those.

That said, here are a few options:

Jadefall's Splendor (BiS)

Everlasting Moonglow

Prototype Amber

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer

Hakushin Ring

Fruit of Fulfillment

Best teams for Baizhu in Genshin Impact

Teammate selection

The owner of Bubu Pharmacy excels in teams harnessing the power of Dendro to deal reaction damage. He is a flexible teammate for many squad compositions and a go-to choice as a healer for certain dendro-based teams. Here are a few characters that you should try out with him:

Cyno, Fischl, Kazuha

Alhaitham, Furina, Kuki, Baizhu

Cyno, Nahida, Kazuha

Keqing, Nahida, Kazuha

Yelan, Yae Miko, Xingqiu

Alhaitham, Yae Miko, Zhongli

Nilou, Kaveh, Xingqiu

You can mix and match with various Genshin Impact characters that you own to create a fun team according to your playstyle. He will keep your team alive and is the best healer in bloom-oriented compositions.

Baizhu's skill priority in Genshin Impact

Talent section

Baizhu's kit is heavily catered to as a support who will remain off-field for the majority of combat scenarios. Here is a breakdown of his abilities:

Normal attack: Deals Dendro damage

Deals Dendro damage Skill: Throws Changsheng at enemies where she will strike 3 enemies, applying and dealing Dendro damage before returning. Applies a heal based on Baizhu's HP to the active character on the field.

Throws Changsheng at enemies where she will strike 3 enemies, applying and dealing Dendro damage before returning. Applies a heal based on Baizhu's HP to the active character on the field. Elemental Burst: Baizhu will create a shield that will regenerate every few seconds. Active characters will receive healing and the shield will deal Dendro damage to enemies.

Here is how you should prioritize his talents:

Ultimate > Skill > Normal Attack

