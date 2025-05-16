8 best characters for Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss

The Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss has brought forth fresh challenges in the form of new enemy lineups and elemental buffs. This current rotation of Spiral Abyss features boss enemies such as the Secret Source Automation: Hunter-Seeker, Maguu Kenki, Lava Dragon Statue, and the Tenebrous Papilla. All these enemies are pretty tanky and also pack in quite a punch.

This article discusses the best characters you can use to clear this cycle of Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss, based on the enemy lineup and floor buffs.

5 best characters to use for Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss

The Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss buffs Cryo and Dendro reactions for Floors 11 and 12, meaning characters who wield these elements will perform the best, and help you achieve an easy clear. The following are the best characters to pick for challenging Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss:

1) Escoffier

Escoffier (Image via HoYoverse)

The recently launched 5-star Cryo unit Escoffier is a great pick for the current rotation of Spiral Abyss. Escoffier is an off-field sub-DPS character who deals decent amounts of damage via her Elemental Skill, and can be quickly switched in to execute her nuke-style Elemental Burst (which also heals party members).

With the Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss providing excellent Cryo buffs, Escoffier is a top choice to use — as a sub-DPS, a buffer, and a healer.

Also read: Best Escoffier teams in Genshin Impact

2) Ayaka

Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

With the release of Cryo buffer Escoffier, a Cryo DPS unit such as Ayaka will be a good pick for clearing the first-half chambers (which provide Cryo DMG buffs). She can be paired with Escoffier, who provides up to 55% Cryo RES shred for enemies, meaning Ayaka will be able to deal massive amounts of damage.

3) Furina

Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina is one of the best supports in game, and is an excellent choice for the Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss. She can be easily slotted into a Freeze team featuring Ayaka and Escoffier, where she can increase both the Cryo units' overall damage output. Her off-field Hydro application will also enable her to trigger constant Freeze reactions, increasing Ayaka's damage window.

4) Emilie

Emilie (Image via HoYoverse)

The second halves of both Floors 11 and 12 of the Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss provide Dendro DMG buffs, meaning Emilie can be utilized perfectly in these chambers. Since Emilie has a rather niche kit which works best when she is triggering Burning reactions, it would be best to pair her with Pyro DPS/sub-DPS units such as Mavuika, Arlecchino, Xiangling, or even Dehya.

5) Kinich

Kinich (Image via HoYoverse)

5-star Dendro DPS Kinich is also a good pick for the second halves of Floor 11 and 12. Kinich is a strong DPS unit with great frontloaded damage, which means he can easily take down the tanky enemies in the second half. Additionally, he also synergizes well with Emilie, and can easily be paired together.

Also read: How to play Kinich in Genshin Impact: Rotations, playstyle, and ideal stats

6) Alhaitham

Alhaitham (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite being a character who was released quite some time ago, Alhaitham still holds his own as one of the strongest Dendro DPS units in game. He can be played in a variety of teams, including Burning teams, Aggravate teams, and Spread teams. This makes him a very flexible unit, who doesn't need to depend on any one specific team setup in order to dish out damage.

You can play him in any team composition of your choice for an easy clear of the Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss.

7) Mavuika

Mavuika (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite Mavuika not directly benefitting from the Cryo/Dendro Spiral Abyss Ley Line buffs, she can be paired in Burning teams with characters such as Emilie, Kinich, and Bennett. Mavuika has a high DPS ceiling, and can deal incredible amounts of damage even without a dedicated team setup. Furthermore, she can easily take down the Void Ward of the Tenebrous Papilla: Type II in the second half of Floor 12 Chamber 3, making her a great pick for the Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss.

Also read: How to play Mavuika in Genshin Impact: Rotations, playstyle, and ideal stats

8) Neuvillette

Neuvillette (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette is yet another character who cannot benefit from the buffs provided by the Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss, but is a very strong DPS unit who can still easily clear multiple waves of enemies without any buffs. He can be paired with characters such as Escoffier and Furina, who will greatly boost his damage-dealing capabilities.

