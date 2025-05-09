Genshin Impact: All Escoffier's special dishes

Escoffier's banner in Genshin Impact version 5.6 was released on May 7, 2025. She is an excellent Cryo-Polearm off-field DPS character in Freeze teams. In addition to being a fantastic unit, she has some special skills as a Chef from the Fontaine region.

If you hold Escoffier's Elemental skill, she will activate her All-Spectrum Multi-Use Cooking Mek in its Off-the-Cuff Cookery mode. While in this mode, you can charge Escoffier's special Cooking Mek with Elemental attacks. Once this gadget is fully charged, you can obtain some special dishes that do not have a recipe in Genshin Impact.

Moreover, you get different special effects for each dish summoned, and you can create up to 10 dishes per week. This article lists all the special dishes Escoffier's Elemental skill creates in Genshin Impact.

Special dishes made by Escoffier in Genshin Impact

1) Gilded Hall

Gilded Hall (Image via HoYoverse)

Gilded Hall is an exclusive dish, which can only be created by Escoffier's special Cooking Mek. It is also one of the rarest dishes in the game, as you can only unlock two other 5-star dishes, excluding Gilded Hall. The Mek glows gold, along with an elegant animation, when making this dish.

It is also an attack-boosting dish; thus, you can further buff the damage to your DPS units. By consuming this dish, you can get a 372 base attack boost and a 24 percent Crit Damage increase for 300 seconds.

2) Autumn Frost

Autumn Frost (Image via HoYoverse)

Autumn Frost is a special 4-star dish that Escoffier's Elemental Skill can create during its Cooking mode. Moreover, her Cooking Mek will glow purple before adding the dish to your inventory.

Autumn Frost is a kind of recovery dish that can restore the HP of a selected character. It is also one of the best recovery dishes, as you can obtain 42 percent Max HP on top of an additional 2850 HP for any unit.

3) Verdant Gift

Verdant Gift (Image via HoYoverse)

Verdant Gift is another unique 4-star dish that Escoffier's special passive can create. It is also a versatile dish, as it boosts the attack of all your party members. Since it is a 4-star dish, you will get a purple glow on the Cooking Mek when fully charged.

Consuming this dish will result in a 320 base attack and a 10 percent critical rate increase for all members in your party for 300 seconds.

4) Wave-Kissed Sands

Wave-Kissed Sands (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike some of Escoffier's other dishes, Wave-Kissed Sands is a 3-star Adventurer's dish type. This item decreases the Stamina consumption for swimming and sprinting for all party members by 25 per cent for 900 seconds. Moreover, the Cooking Mek will glow blue before creating this dish.

Although these kinds of items aren't that useful, due to newer traversal mechanisms in the Natlan region, such as Saurians, this dish's buff can still be helpful in harder-to-explore nations like Mondstadt and Liyue.

5) La Lettre a Focalors

Delicious La Lettre a Focalors (Image via HoYoverse)

La Lettre a Focalors isn't Escoffier's exclusive dish, but you can still create it using her passive. You can buy this dish's recipe from the NPC Arouet, who can be found at Cafe Lutece in Fontaine. If you have Furina, you can make a specialty dish called Pour la Justice with this recipe.

Depending on the dish's quality, it can increase your max HP by 20/22/25 percent for 300 seconds — characters like Yelan, Furina, Baizhu, Neuvillette, Mualani, and other units who scale with HP can utilize this dish's buff.

6) Pate de Fruit

Pate de Fruit (Image via HoYoverse)

Pate de Fruit is not an exclusive dish tied to Escoffier's passive talent, but you still have a chance to get it when you use her special Elemental skill. Moreover, you can obtain its recipe from the NPC Louis, who can be found near the Vasari Passage of the Court of Fontaine.

It is an attack-boosting dish; after consuming it, all party members can get a 10/15/20 percent crit rate.

