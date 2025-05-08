Genshin Impact Age Verification: Everything you need to know

Genshin Impact recently announced a new rule for US players. If you live in the US, you must verify your age in the game. If you do not complete this verification process by a specific date, the developers will delete all your personal information from your HoYoverse account.

However, you still have a lot of time to complete the verification process. Once you are done with this, you can play Genshin freely. This rule was enforced due to the FTC's lawsuit against HoYoverse for selling lootboxes to players under 16 years. Further information about the FTC's lawsuit will be included in this article.

This article lists all the information about the Genshin Impact Age Verification rule, which HoYoverse recently announced.

Also read: Genshin Impact enforces age check in the US, accounts will be suspended if ignored

Genshin Impact Age Verification Rule in the US

HoYoverse officially announced a new rule for all US Genshin players: You must verify your age in-game to continue playing Genshin — the age verification process for all US players will be announced by May 20, 2025. The developers will send this verification process when you're on your login or account registration screen.

HoYoverse will send further details about this process directly to US players. You have until July 18, 2025, to complete this age verification process. However, if you fail to verify your information by this date, these are the consequences:

Account suspension

In-game friends and chat records will be deleted

No further notifications post-suspension, as your account will be inaccessible.

If you have not yet submitted your information by July 18, 2025, you will still have time till July 20, 2026, before the personal details of your HoYoverse account are permanently deleted. Thus, you have to make sure to complete the age verification process by this date.

Also read: Who is Barbeloth in Genshin Impact?

Why does Genshin require Age Verification in the US?

On January 18, 2025, the FTC announced that the Genshin developers had been fined for selling loot boxes to children without parental consent. HoYoverse has agreed to pay $20 million and change some of its features.

Following this news, Genshin announced on May 7, 2025, regarding their new age verification process for US players. Moreover, they also changed the details in their shop. You can view how many pulls each Genesis Crystal pack provides. The soft pity for all banners is also shown in more detail.

Also read: Genshin Impact developer fined and banned from selling in-game items to children without parental consent

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

