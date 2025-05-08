Best Ifa teams in Genshin Impact

Ifa is a 4-star character released in Genshin Impact 5.6. He is an Anemo unit who wields a Catalyst and hails from Natlan's Flower-Feather Clan. Ifa's role in a team composition is that of a Swirl reaction driver, who also has decent crowd control and healing abilities. His passive talent allows him to increase the entire team's Swirl and Electro-Charged damage, meaning that all of his best teams will include both Hydro and Electro characters.

Ad

This article takes a look at Ifa's top teams in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact Ifa ascension materials

Best Ifa team compositions in Genshin Impact

1) Ifa, Ororon, Furina, Yelan

Ifa, Ororon, Furina, and Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Ifa's passive is geared towards increasing Electro-Charged damage based on his Nightsoul points, his ideal team will always include one Electro unit, one Hydro unit, and one Natlan unit. Ororon fulfills the criteria of being both an Electro and Natlan unit, making him one of Ifa's best teammates. Furina and Yelan perfectly fit on this team because of the Hydro resonance they provide, which increases the entire team's HP.

Ad

Trending

2) Ifa, Ororon, Yelan, Fischl

Ifa, Ororon, Yelan, and Fischl (Image via HoYoverse)

This is one of Ifa's best taser teams, as Ororon and Yelan can consistently trigger Electro-Charged reactions with their excellent elemental application. Traditional taser teams often struggle with maintaining both consistent damage output as well as healing, but Ifa resolves that issue by being a healer himself. You can also switch Yelan with Xingqiu in this team comp (in case you don't own Yelan).

Ad

3) Ifa, Ororon, Yae Miko, Yelan

Ifa, Ororon, Yae Miko, and Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Yae Miko is yet another Electro unit who can synergize well with Ifa. She has a good off-field Electro application and can keep triggering Electro-charged reactions (which are buffed by Ifa). While Yelan's role of applying Hydro in this team can also be taken up by Xingqiu, the former is a better choice as she can increase the team's overall damage output.

Ad

4) Ifa, Beidou, Xingqiu, Fischl

Ifa, Beidou, Xingqiu, and Fischl (Image via HoYoverse)

This team is a free-to-play-friendly option that also packs quite a punch. Beidou, Xingqiu, and Fischl all have excellent Elemental application, making it extremely easy for Ifa to swirl and buff these elements and reactions. If you don't want to miss out on the Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City artifact buffs provided by Ororon, then you can always use him instead of Beidou in this team setup.

Ad

5) Ifa, Ororon, Furina, Kuki Shinobu

Ifa, Ororon, Furina, and Kuki Shinobu (Image via HoYoverse)

This is another taser team that you can go for, with Ifa as the main reaction driver. Ororon and Furina can consistently apply off-field Electro and Hydro, thus enabling Ifa to keep swirling Electro-Charged reactions. Kuki Shinobu's addition to the team provides additional healing (which will be useful due to Furina's HP bleed).

Ad

Also read: Ifa build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.