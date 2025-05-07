Genshin Impact Ifa build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Ifa is a new 4-star character released in Genshin Impact 5.6. He is an Anemo unit whose choice of weapon is a Catalyst. Ifa hails from Natlan's Flower-Feather Clan and might be the last Natlan unit to be released for a while. Being a Natlan character, the standard Nightsoul's Blessing mechanism is an integral part of his kit. Ifa's role in a team setup is that of an Anemo driver with crowd control abilities.

This article discusses the best way to build Ifa in Genshin Impact, including his best weapons, artifacts, talent priorities, and ideal teammates.

Best weapons for Ifa in Genshin Impact

1) Sunny Morning Sleep-In

5-star Catalyst Sunny Morning Sleep-in (Image via HoYoverse)

Mizuki's 5-star Catalyst Sunny Morning Sleep-In is the best-in-slot weapon for Ifa. It provides a lot of Elemental Mastery to the user, which Ifa needs (as his Swirl DMG and healing scales off his EM).

2) A Thousand Floating Dreams

5-star Catalyst A Thousand Floating Dreams (Image via HoYoverse)

Another Elemental Mastery-based weapon that Ifa can make good use of is Dendro Archon Nahida's signature Catalyst A Thousand Floating Dreams. This 5-star weapon gives the user a massive Elemental Mastery boost, thanks to its secondary stat and its passive effects.

3) Mappa Mare

4-star Catalyst Mappa Mare (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

A good free-to-play 4-star weapon for Ifa is the Mappa Mare. This Catalyst not only provides an Elemental Mastery boost, but also buffs Elemental DMG, meaning that Ifa can make good use of this weapon.

4) Hakushin Ring

4-star Catalyst Hakushin Ring (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Hakushin Ring is one of the best 4-star weapon options for Ifa. This craftable weapon comes with an Energy Recharge secondary stat and buffs Electro reactions triggered by Ifa.

5) Wandering Evenstar

4-star Catalyst Wandering Evenstar (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This 4-star Catalyst is another good weapon choice for Ifa, as it also provides plenty of Elemental Mastery buffs (which Ifa needs). Other party members can also gain an ATK boost based on Ifa's Elemental Mastery.

Best artifacts for Ifa in Genshin Impact

1) Viridescent Venerer

Viridescent Venerer is the best artifact set for Ifa (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

If you are planning on using Ifa in a support role, the 4-piece Viridescent Venerer artifact set will be his best-in-slot set. The 4-piece set effect not only increases Swirl DMG by 60%, but also provides 40% RES shred for any element that Ifa swirls.

These are the main stats you will need to focus on:

Sands: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Goblet: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Circlet: Elemental Mastery

2) Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City

Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City is another solid option for Ifa (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Being a Natlan unit, Ifa can make good use of the Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City artifact set. The 4-piece set effect of Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City provides an Elemental DMG bonus for all Elemental types involved in a reaction. This effect can be advantageous for Ifa, as he is an Anemo driver who can swirl various elements.

The following are the necessary artifact main stats you should look for:

Sands: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Goblet: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Circlet: Elemental Mastery

Best teams for Ifa in Genshin Impact

Ifa, Ororon, Xingqiu, Fischl (Image via HoYoverse)

Apart from being an Anemo reaction driver, Ifa also has an ascension passive which buffs both Swirl and Electro-Charged reaction damage. This means his best teams will consist of Electro and Hydro units, along with at least one Natlan character (for the Nightsoul buff).

Here are some of Ifa's best teams:

Ifa + Ororon + Xingqiu + Fischl

Ifa + Ororon + Furina + Yelan

Ifa + Ororon + Yae Miko + Yelan

Ifa + Beidou + Xingqiu + Fischl

Ifa + Ororon + Furina + Ayato

Talent priority for Ifa in Genshin Impact

The following should be Ifa's talent priority while you are leveling him up:

Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attack

Ifa's Elemental Skill is responsible for the majority of his damage, along with a decent amount of healing, meaning you should prioritize leveling up his Elemental Skill first. This can be followed by his Elemental Burst, and finally his Normal Attack.

