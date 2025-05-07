Genshin Impact Escoffier Constellation guide: Are they worth it?

Escoffier is a new 5-star Cryo-Polearm character released during Genshin Impact 5.6. While her banner will last till May 27, 2025, you might be confused about whether to get further constellations for her. Escoffier has strong constellations that increase her support capabilities, while others buff her damage.

Ad

If you're looking for a better sub-DPS build, her C1 and C2 are good stopping points. However, C6 is good for increasing Escoffier's damage in most teams.

This article explores the value of all of Escoffier's constellations in Genshin Impact and helps you determine whether they're worth getting.

Escoffier's constellations in Genshin Impact

1) C1 - Pre-Dinner Dance for Your Taste Buds

Pre-Dinner Dance for Your Taste Buds (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier's C1 is arguably her best constellation for support builds. It increases the Crit DMG of Cryo elemental damage by 60% for all party members. Moreover, this effect is easy to activate — you need to use Escoffier's Elemental Skill or Burst to get this buff for 15 seconds.

Ad

Trending

This buff doesn't have a downtime and increases her value as a support in Freeze teams. The 60% Crit DMG buff is huge for DPS units like Wriothesley, Kamisato Ayaka, and Ganyu. Thus, Escoffier's C1 is considered a good stopping point.

Also read: Escoffier VA in Genshin Impact

2) C2 - Fresh, Fragrant Stew is an Art

Fresh, Fragrant Stew is an Art (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier's C2 is also good, as it improves her support capabilities. This constellation works similarly to Shenhe's quills and increases the damage of on-field DPS characters.

Ad

Although Escoffier's C2 is an excellent upgrade for most of her teams, it is an even bigger buff if you don't have Shenhe. This constellation is relatively easier to obtain than some of her other cons. If you have extra pulls, you could try getting her C2, which is a good upgrade for her team compositions.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.6 update patch notes

3) C3 - The Bakery Magic of Caramel Browning

Ad

The Bakery Magic of Caramel Browning (Image via HoYoverse)

This constellation increases the level of Escoffier's Elemental Skill by three levels. Although the upgrade for her damage is good, it isn't as impressive as her C1 or C2. Thus, it might not even be worth it for most of her teams.

Ad

She deals plenty of damage even at C0, and with her C1 and C2, most Cryo DPS characters can easily clear Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater. It is not advised to get her C3; it takes more pulls and provides less value than her previous cons.

Also read: Genshin Impact Escoffier build guide

4) C4 - Secret Rosemary Recipe

Secret Rosemary Recipe (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier's C4 is just decent for most of her teams. This constellation increases her healing ability, and she can also restore energy for herself. Outside of this, her C4 doesn't buff her support capabilities and only makes her rotations easier.

Ad

Moreover, Escoffier's healing at C0 is more than enough for most Furina team comps. Although the Energy restoration is good, you could try to get more ER substats from artifacts instead of getting her C4.

Also read: Best Escoffier teams in Genshin Impact

5) C5 - Symphony of a Thousand Sauces

Symphony of a Thousand Sauces (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier's C5 is arguably her worst constellation, as it isn't needed for most teams. This constellation increases the level of her Elemental Burst by three levels. You can get slightly bigger damage numbers and more healing if you get her C5.

Ad

However, Escoffier doesn't need the extra talent levels to be great in most Freeze teams. Her C4 increases her healing further, making her C5 redundant. Although you'll get an absurd amount of healing, this isn't required for most Endgame content in Genshin.

Also read: Genshin Impact Escoffier voicelines about other characters

6) C6 - Tea Parties Bursting With Color

Tea Parties Bursting With Color (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier's C6 is good, as it increases her damage by a considerable amount. She will fire a special Cryo AoE projectile, which deals 500 per cent of her ATK, when party members deal damage through Normal, Charged, or Plunging attacks.

Ad

Although this is an excellent upgrade for Escoffier, getting her C6 will take many pulls. For this reason, it is not advised to go for her C6 unless you can spend money on her banner.

Also read: Is Escoffier worth it in Genshin Impact?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.