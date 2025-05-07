Genshin Impact 5.6 update patch notes: New characters, bosses, and more

HoYoverse has unveiled a set of bug fixes and new features that were added to the game with the new Genshin Impact 5.6 update. This includes two new characters, bosses, events, and story quests that the players will be able to enjoy throughout the patch. The patch is out on May 7, 2025, and if you pre-loaded the Genshin Impact 5.6 update, you will be able to enjoy it after the game patches the downloaded files.

This article will cover the new changes that were introduced with the Genshin Impact 5.6 update.

Genshin Impact 5.6 update Patch Notes

Here is a list of all the new features and changes according to the Genshin Impact 5.6 update patch notes.

Genshin Impact 5.6 update: New characters and Weapons

Escoffier: 5-star (Cryo, Polearm)

Ifa: 4-star (Anemo, Catalyst)

Symphonist of Scents: 5-star (Polearm)

Genshin Impact 5.6 update: Banners

Genshin Impact 5.6 update Phase 1

Escoffier (5-star Cryo)

Navia (5-star Geo)

Ifa (4-star Anemo)

Genshin Impact 5.6 update Phase 2

Kinich (5-star Dendro)

Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro)

Genshin Impact 5.6 Update: New Main Story

1. New Archon Quest

Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act IV "Paralogism"

Permanently available after the Version 5.6 update

Quest Unlock Criteria:

Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

Complete Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act III "Inversion of Genesis"

Complete Story Quest "Princeps Cretaceus Chapter: Act I - Traveler Observation Report."

The "Focused Experience Mode" and "Quick Start" functions are available for this quest.

New Story Quest: Escoffier's Story Quest - Dulciaria Structura Chapter: Act I "Treasured Above All"

Permanently available after the Version 5.6 update

Quest Unlock Criteria:

Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V "Masquerade of the Guilty"

The "Focused Experience Mode" function is available for this quest.

Additionally, after the Version 5.6 update until 2025/05/27 17:59, the "Quick Start" function will be available for Escoffier's Story Quest - Dulciaria Structura Chapter: Act I "Treasured Above All."

Genshin Impact 5.6 update: New Enemies

New Boss: "The Game Before the Gate"

A soldier-entity born into being through the skills of various members of the Hexenzirkel.

During the battle's first phase, Chess Game: King Piece will summon chess pieces and execute a "Cunning Gambit." When the King Piece charges forward on his "chariot," you must lure him towards the "soldiers" within the formation to rout his forces and bring the onslaught to a halt. Defeat Chess Game: King Piece to progress the game to the next phase.

During the battle's second phase, the Ascended King and the Sublimated Queen will charge up to unleash a "Lethal Blow." Continuously trigger Frozen to counteract the charging. Once the Sublimated Queen is Frozen, lure the Ascended King into charging into her. This will interrupt the "Lethal Blow" completely.

Located at Galesong Hill.

Once you reach Adventure Rank 40, you can Quick Challenge the new boss's Trounce Domain through your Adventurer Handbook in Single Player Mode.

Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device

A civilization whose magnificence once marked distant eons built this overseer device to control multiple Secret Source machines.

After it enters Sweeper Mode, it will start attacking while generating Flow Momentum. The higher its Flow Momentum, the greater the DMG it will inflict. During this time, you might be able to obstruct the buildup of Flow Momentum by using consecutive Cryo attacks...

It is said that after characters enter and maintain the Nightsoul's Blessing state for some time when fighting against it, the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device will enter a special "Counterstrike Mode" and change its offensive strategy.

Located in Atocpan.

Genshin Impact 5.6 update: Genius Invokation TCG

New Character Cards: Sethos, Xilonen, and their corresponding Talent cards. Corresponding invitation duels and guest challenges have been added to the Player List.

Action Cards "Tatankasaurus," "Collective of Plenty," "Art of Sleepy Meditation," and "Sing Your Heart Out" have been added, which can be purchased from Prince at The Cat's Tail.

New Card Face "Lustrous Skin" has been added, which can be purchased from Prince at The Cat's Tail.

The Forge Realm's Temper is once again available. The theme of this edition is "The Forge Realm's Temper: Clever Stratagems.":

During the Forge Realm's Temper: Clever Stratagems, you can select the parameters for each stage. Parameters that may be set include: stage difficulty, enemy health, and the round limit for the match.

After completing the challenge, points will be obtained based on the difficulty completed for each parameter. The best score obtained for each stage will be recorded, and will allow you to claim rewards that correspond to certain scores.

Genshin Impact 5.6 update: Endgame Content

Genshin Impact 5.6 update: Imaginarium Theater

After the Version 5.6 update, the first season of "Imaginarium Theater" will be available on June 1, 2025.

Required Elemental Types: Electro, Cryo, and Dendro

Opening Characters: Cyno, Fischl, Qiqi, Mika, Nahida, and Collei

When Imaginarium Theater is open, the corresponding Opening Characters will obtain Fantastical Blessings.

Rimegrass Blessing has been added to this season's "Brilliant Blessings."

Special Guest Stars: Furina, Dehya, Xiangling, and Xingqiu

After the first season of Imaginarium Theater begins, the characters Diluc, Keqing, Faruzan, and Diona will each gain a new "Thespian Trick" that can be exchanged from the NPC Wolfy.

After the new season of Imaginarium Theater begins, "Stella Rewards" will be added: you can receive corresponding rewards based on the highest number of Stella obtained in the current season's challenge.

Genshin Impact 5.6 update: Spiral Abyss changes

After the Version 5.6 update, Phase 1 of the Spiral Abyss will be updated on May 16.

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder changed to:

All party members receive a 60% Cryo DMG Bonus.

All party members gain a 60% Dendro DMG Bonus.

Floor 12 Ley Line Disorders changed to:

First Half: Characters' Elemental Skill Cryo DMG increased by 75%.

Second Half: Characters' Elemental Skill Dendro DMG increased by 75%.

Updated the monster lineup on Floors 11 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Blessing of the Abyssal Moon: Interwoven Moon

When a character's Elemental Skill hits an opponent, it will be counted (1 count can be triggered every 0.9s). When the count reaches 3, a shockwave will be unleashed at the hit opponent's location, dealing True DMG and resetting the count.

Phase 2 of the Spiral Abyss will be updated on June 16.

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder changed to:

All party members receive a 60% Cryo DMG Bonus.

All party members gain a 60% Pyro DMG Bonus.

Floor 12 Ley Line Disorders changed to:

First Half: When characters have 0 Energy, DMG +75%.

Second Half: Characters' Normal Attack Cryo DMG increased by 75%.

Updated the monster lineup on Floors 11 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Blessing of the Abyssal Moon: Ice-Cloven Moon

When a character deals Cryo DMG to an opponent, it will be counted. When the count reaches 4, a shockwave will be unleashed at the opponent's location, dealing True DMG and resetting the count. 1 such shockwave can be triggered every 4s.

Genshin Impact 5.6 update: Other Update Details

New Recipes introduced in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update:

Exploration or Quest Rewards: "Petit Gateau Debord: Special Edition"

Limited-Time Event Reward: Candy Shells

New Character Specialty Dishes introduced in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update:

Escoffier's specialty: "Gateau Debord: Magnifique"

Ifa's specialty: "Emotional Support"

Adds new Achievements to the "Wonders of the World" category.

Adds Set 40 of "Paimon's Paintings" chat emojis.

New Namecards introduced in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update:

"Escoffier: Charm": Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Escoffier

"Ifa: Bro": Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Ifa

"Travel Notes: Balletica": Reward obtained via the BP system

Genshin Impact 5.6 update: Adjustments & Optimizations

Genshin Impact 5.6 update Map changes

When you click on a Domain on the map interface, the right sidebar will now only display the rewards for the Domain with the highest difficulty that you can currently challenge.

Adds a "select quantity" function for custom pins to the map interface, which allows you to select multiple pins of a certain category in the same area.

Genshin Impact 5.6 update Treasure Compass changes

The Pyro Treasure Compass can now also locate clues for Tribal Challenges.

Now, if you reach a certain Exploration Progress in Natlan, the Pyro Treasure Compass can also locate clues to the entrance of "Tribal Secret Spaces."

The "Treasure Compass" in each area can find clues to the "Mora Chests" in the corresponding area after you reach a certain Exploration Progress in the area.

Genshin Impact 5.6 update Crafting changes

Adjusts the location of access to the "Filter by character" feature on the Crafting interface and optimizes the relevant interface styles.

It is now possible to switch directly to the selected character on the Crafting interface with the "Filter by character" feature.

It is now possible to switch directly to the selected character on the Crafting interface with the "Filter by character" feature. Additionally, the selected character will be automatically selected upon your next login.

Your device will remember the selected enhancement goals selected for a specific character on the Crafting interface with the "Filter by character" feature.

Genshin Impact 5.6 update Training Guide changes

Adds information prompts when using the "Level-Up Plan" feature.

When the left side of the screen shows that the required materials have been obtained, if the required materials are insufficient, the number of missing materials and progress will be displayed.

When materials are obtained, if the required materials can be crafted to meet the quantity requirements of the Level-Up Plan, a text prompt will appear. If all materials in the set have met the requirements, an additional prompt will appear.

Genshin Impact 5.6 update Imaginarium Theater changes

Adds the "Brilliant Blessing Details" interface, allowing you to see if Brilliant Blessings have been unlocked. This function can be accessed from "Party Setup," "Performance Details," and the Brilliant Blessing Performance Events selection menu.

Adds text descriptions and underline effects to some of the skill effects of "Brilliant Blessings." Click the effect name to view it.

Adds the "Restart Performance" option to the final act's finalization screen.

When you select the Theater Lobby icon on the map interface, the right sidebar will now only display the character elemental restrictions for the current season.

After selecting the "Combat: Climactic Showdown" event, the "Begin Performance" interface's "Monster List" will now display recommended character tags and tutorial hints for each target.

Genshin Impact 5.6 update Audio changes

Adjusts the writing of the name of Xilonen's English voice actor.

Replaces some of Kinich's English voice lines in content from previous versions.

Other changes in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update

Optimizes the interface layout of the Adventurer Handbook > Domain page.

Optimizes the interface layout and text display of the "Character" interface, and replaces some "Combat Talent" and "Passive Talent" texts with the actual category names of the corresponding skills (such as Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, Ascension Talent, etc.).

Some NPC dialogues now have an icon for the "Exit" option, and you can select this option not only by clicking, but also by pressing the hotkey (on the keyboard, this defaults to the ESC key; on the DualSense™ wireless controller, you default to pressing the Circle key if it is set as the "Cancel" key).

When you make wishes and have insufficient wish items, you can quickly obtain them by exchanging an equal amount of Primogems and Genesis Crystals on the "Wishes" page (the item exchange process now has less steps). If you do not have enough Primogems and Genesis Crystals, you will be redirected to the Shop screen.

Adds a new Teleport Waypoint to the Atocpan in Natlan due to the addition of the new Boss (The number of unlocked Teleport Waypoints required to complete the achievement "Sacred Mountain Guide" has also been adjusted. For Travelers who have already completed this achievement, after the update, the achievement completion status will remain unchanged).

Modifies the "Suggested Character Role" tag for Lan Yan in Imaginarium Theater.

Genshin Impact 5.6 update: Bug Fixes

Enemies

Fixes an issue whereby there was a chance that the Aeonblight Drake and Ruin Drake would have the incorrect elemental RES increased under certain circumstances after taking various types of damage.

Fixes an issue whereby there was a chance that the weapon of "Tatankasaurus Warrior: Spiritlight Chasers" would display abnormally when entering combat.

Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby when challenging the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device, off-field characters' attacks would be unable to destroy the Accretion Mechanisms.

Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby when challenging the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device and Hunter-Seeker, when off-field characters enter and maintain their Nightsoul's Blessing state, they would not accumulate any "Adaptive Countermeasures."

Characters

Fixes an issue whereby there was a small chance that Iansan could not quickly trigger a non-stamina-consuming Swift Stormflight under certain circumstances if the Normal Attack was pressed after the Elemental Skill was cast.

Fixes an issue whereby Iansan landed while in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, the character would move forward for a period of time when landing even without being controlled.

Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby after switching to Iansan to cast an Elemental Skill or Burst, the character's Nightsoul's Blessing special effects would be displayed with a delay.

Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby when Iansan jumped, the character would abnormally stay in mid-air or rise into the sky.

Fixes an issue whereby after updating to Version 5.4, when Furina switches her Arkhe Alignment, her outfit decorations would display abnormally.

Fixes an issue whereby Mualani's Capybara Ball would disappear abnormally when the game was paused while she was performing an idle action.

Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby Varesa's weapon model would display abnormally after performing Plunging Attacks.

Fixes an issue whereby Varesa's mask effect would display abnormally while she is in the "Fiery Passion" state.

Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby there was a chance that Varesa's Passive Talent "Tag-Team Triple Jump!" could not take effect under certain circumstances if she used an Elemental Skill and performed a Plunging Attack after her Special Elemental Burst was cast.

Genshin Impact 5.6 Update: System

Fixes an issue whereby the icon for "Echo: Flame-Mane" was not displayed correctly.

Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby, when setting up the party in the Imaginarium Theater, not all characters were displayed in the "Opening and Alternate Cast members selected" list.

Fixes an issue whereby there are missing pieces of text in the description of the "Phony Bejeweled Unihornfish" furnishing.

Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby, after setting filter conditions on the Character interface, the selected filter conditions and filter clear buttons were not displayed correctly

Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby the interface displayed abnormally when operating a character in the "Character" interface using touch screen operation or controller mode.

Fixes an issue whereby the descriptions on the right sidebar of some quest pins on the "Map" interface were inconsistent with the descriptions of the quests on the "Quest" interface.

Fixes an issue whereby there were text display errors for the Archon Quest "Incandescent Ode of Resurrection" in the "Travel Log/Archon Quests" interface.

Genshin Impact 5.6 Update: Audio

Fixes an issue whereby the background music of the game would sound abnormal when in certain locations or performing certain operations in "Atocpan."

Fixes an issue in Co-Op Mode whereby the game would abnormally play the relevant prompt sound effect when Varesa who is controlled by another Traveler cast a special Elemental Burst.

Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby the landing sound effects of the "Tatankasaurus" were missing when it landed after jumping.

Fixes an issue whereby the audio for certain scenery was abnormally missing.

Fixes an issue of abnormal or missing sound effects in certain interfaces.

Fixes an issue that caused weather audio to abnormally trigger multiple times when the character repeatedly entered certain areas of Fontaine.

Genshin Impact 5Other

Fixes an issue whereby some effects that take effect "after triggering an elemental reaction" fail to take effect properly when the Shatter reaction is triggered.

Fixes an issue whereby there was a small chance that the achievement "The Peak" could not be completed.

Fixes an issue whereby certain animals in the Serenitea Pot would be abnormally affected by elements.

Fixes an issue whereby there was a chance that the "Nightsoul Transmission" tutorial would not trigger correctly.

Fixes an issue whereby special effects in certain areas of Inazuma would be abnormally targeted by some characters' attacks.

Fixes an issue whereby there was a chance that a certain puzzle in a cave below the "Ruined Armament Workshop" in the "Ancient Sacred Mountain" could not be completed, and thus the corresponding treasure chest could not be unlocked.

Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby, when playing on PC, the Tatankasaurus would not be able to perform a flying leap when using its second sprint to cross the boost ramps at the Flame-Melding Ritual Grounds.

Fixes some text errors in certain languages and optimizes text. (Note: Related in-game functions have not changed. Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu > Settings > Language and changing the Game Language.)

Optimizes inconsistencies between certain voice-overs and the corresponding lines.

Optimizes certain English translations.

Genshin Impact 5.6 update: Genius Invocation TCG Balance Adjustment

Adjusts the effect of the Elemental Burst generated by Character Card "Nilou": This effect will be adjusted to "Deals 2 Hydro DMG. The target character and the next character receive Lingering Aeon."

Adjusts the Elemental Burst "Lingering Aeon" DMG of the Character Card "Nilou": Hydro DMG dealt is adjusted from 3 to 2.

Adjusts the effect of the Event Card "Elemental Resonance: Sprawling Greenery": The Bountiful Cores created by Nilou can also trigger this Event Card's effect.

The Genshin Impact 5.6 update will likely follow the 42-day patch cycle and is live as of May 7, 2025.

