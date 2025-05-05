Genshin Impact 5.6 pre-load size and download guide

The Genshin Impact 5.6 update is set to release on May 7, 2025, and will bring a plethora of new content to the game. You can now pre-load this update ahead of its release so that you can get into the world of Teyvat and experience everything new as quickly as the 5.6 version goes live. The option to pre-load this update is available across all the platforms the game is available.

This article will cover how to pre-load the Genshin Impact 5.6 update alongside its size on several platforms.

Genshin Impact 5.6 pre-download size and requirements

The Genshin Impact 5.6 update will be of the following size across the platforms on which it is available:

PC: 5.93 GB (6.93GB required for unzipping)

5.93 GB (6.93GB required for unzipping) Mobile Devices (Android/iOS): 1.80 GB

Keep in mind that you need to have extra space as the game will unzip the files once it is downloaded. If you have downloaded any extra voice packs, the file size can also be different. It is also recommended that you download the package over a Wi-Fi connection.

However, once the update goes live, the downloaded files will be installed and patched into your existing ones. This will be done once you launch the game on your preferred platform.

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact 5.6 update

The PC Launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Pre-loading the Genshin Impact 5.6 update is quite easy. Follow the given steps to pre-install the files on your device.

Mobile

Launch the Genshin Impact app on your mobile device, and you will be able to spot an option called "Pre-Install Resource Package" that you can tap. Doing so will start the download of the game files that you need for the upcoming update.

Another method of downloading the files is by pausing the game and opening the Settings menu. Go to the Resources tab and tap the Pre-Install Now option. This will initiate the download of the game files. Keep in mind that you won't be able to play the game while the update is pre-loading on your device.

PC

Open the official HoYoverse Launcher and select Genshin Impact. You will find an option called Pre-Install beside the Start Game button. Click on it to initiate the download of the game resources.

The upcoming 5.6 update for Genshin Impact will be available on May 7, 2025, bringing in new characters like Escoffier and Ifa, whom players can wish for and add to their existing roster.

