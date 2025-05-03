Genshin Impact 5.6 character priority list: Who should you pull for?

The Genshin Impact 5.6 special program concluded on April 25, 2025, and revealed information about the new banners in version 5.6. This update will go live on May 7, 2025, with the second phase starting around May 27, 2025. Escoffier is the latest 5-star Cryo Polearm character, while Ifa is the other 4-star character in this version. Moreover, Kinich will have his first re-run, and Raiden will have another re-run alongside his banner.

Although the complete details about Escoffier and Ifa weren't revealed in the livestream, the Genshin team disclosed them in new trailers and posts on their X account.

This article discusses the priority list for all Genshin Impact version 5.6 character banners based on their overall value and versatility.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Who should you pull for in Genshin Impact 5.6?

1) Navia

Navia's re-run banner during version 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Navia is a Geo DPS in Genshin Impact, released during v4.3. This is her second re-run, with her first one coming in the 4.8 update. Moreover, she is one of the best DPS characters in the game. She deals a lot of damage and has many team and build options.

The only drawback is that she needs a high crit rate build. Apart from this, she is excellent for both beginner and old accounts. Navia has various support options like Zhongli, Chiori, Xilonen, Xiangling, Bennett, Furina, and Yelan.

She also doesn't need her constellations to deal significant damage, and is an excellent unit at C0. Overall, she provides more value than others in 5.6, thanks to her versatility.

2) Escoffier

Escoffier's first banner in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier is the new 5-star character with her first banner coming in Phase 1 of v5.6. She is a Cryo Polearm and sub-DPS character, and can heal other party members after activating her Elemental burst. Moreover, based on her kit, she looks like a great support character.

Note that Escoffier is restrictive as she needs a Hydro or Cryo character to get the full res shred from her talents. When all the party members are either of these elements, she gives 55 percent res shred for Hydro and Cryo elements. This is huge in most mono-Cryo and Freeze teams, as she can significantly increase the damage of other party members.

Based on Escoffier's kit descriptions, she could be one of the best supports for characters like Ayaka and Neuvillette. Thanks to her healing ability, she could be good in Furina team comps. Despite her limitations, Escoffier is a great support character for some teams.

3) Kinich

Kinich's first re-run banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Kinich is a 5-star Dendro DPS character, having his first re-run banner in version 5.6. Although he deals high damage numbers, his kit has many limitations. Firstly, his single-target oriented damage might slightly fall off in AoE situations. Next, most of his teams revolve around Burning or Burgeon reactions, which limits his team comps.

Kinich requires support units like Emilie, Xiangling, Nahida, Yelan, Thoma, and Xingqiu to trigger the reactions mentioned earlier. However, despite his restrictions, he is still one of the best DPS characters in the game. Kinich is also great for clearing endgame content, such as Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater.

Due to Kinich's overall value and damage potential, players can pull for him if they have any of his support options. He can also provide value to newer accounts, as he can easily clear most content like bosses and domains.

4) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun's banner in version 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun is a 5-star Electro sub-DPS character released in version 2.1, and since then, she has had multiple re-runs. However, the game has other support options that could replace her in some teams.

Despite this, Shogun is still a great unit at C0, as she has support capabilities and deals a good amount of damage with her Elemental burst. Although she has multiple team options, other units like Fischl, Ororon, Beidou, and Kuki Shinobu could replace her.

Since other characters in 5.6 look better and her value has dropped slightly, she is the last choice for players to pull for. Shogun could still benefit newer accounts, who don't have any of the above supports, or players who require an Electro sub-DPS character.

