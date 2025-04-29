Time until Escoffier releases in Genshin Impact 5.6

Escoffier is a brand-new 5-star character debuting in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 update. She is a Chef from Fontaine who wields a Polearm and uses the powers of the Cryo element. She is expected to be an amazing support who can buff the damage of her Cryo and Hydro allies, and also heal party members.

Considering many players are patiently awaiting Escoffier's arrival, this article provides the release date and time for her banner in Genshin Impact 5.6. It also includes a universal countdown reflecting the time until her debut.

Genshin Impact 5.6 Escoffier banner release date, time, and countdown

Escoffier is a 5-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact that will be introduced to the game alongside version 5.6's release on May 7, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). Her limited-time character banner will remain available throughout the first half until May 27, 2025. During this period, players will also have the chance to summon her signature 5-star weapon, Symphonist of Scents, from the Epitome Invocation weapons banner.

Here is a countdown displaying the time until Escoffier's debut in Genshin Impact:

Considering how Escoffier's release time will vary depending on the player's time zone, the following section provides her release times for all major regions:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PDT) : May 6, 2025, at 8 PM

: May 6, 2025, at 8 PM Mountain Standard Time (MDT) : May 6, 2025, at 9 PM

: May 6, 2025, at 9 PM Central Standard Time (CDT) : May 6, 2025, at 10 PM

: May 6, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Standard Time (EDT): May 6, 2025, at 11 PM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : May 7, 2025, at 4 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 4 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) : May 7, 2025, at 5 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): May 7, 2025, at 6 AM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : May 7, 2025, at 8:30 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) : May 7, 2025, at 11 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 11 AM Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : May 7, 2025, at 11 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : May 7, 2025, at 12 PM

: May 7, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): May 7, 2025, at 12 PM

HoYoverse has announced that the new 4-star character, Ifa, will also get a rate-up on Escoffier's banner. Therefore, those who summon her or Navia in the first half will also stand a chance to obtain him.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

