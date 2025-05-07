Is Escoffier worth it in Genshin Impact?

Escoffier is a new 5-star unit released in Genshin Impact 5.6. She is a Cryo character who is versatile enough to fit into a variety of team compositions, and can play different roles as and when needed. Hailing from Fontaine, Escoffier is the first Fontaine character to be released in quite some time (with the last one being Emilie, who came out in version 4.8).
With a unique kit tailored towards buffing Cryo and Hydro reactions, Escoffier's launch gives a new lease of life to the mostly forgotten (and very powercrept) Freeze reaction. This article discusses the pros and cons of adding Escoffier to your character roster and answers the important question of whether she is actually worth pulling for in Genshin Impact.
Note: Certain parts of this article contain information sourced from leaks.
Genshin Impact: Is Escoffier a must-have character?
To understand Escoffier's role in team setups, let us take a brief look at her kit first.
Elemental Skill
Using Escoffier's Elemental Skill summons her "All-Spectrum Multi-Use Cooking Mek", which follows the active character and deals AoE Cryo damage to nearby enemies at intervals.
Elemental Burst
Using Escoffier's Elemental Burst heals all party members based on Escoffier's personal ATK, and also deals AoE Cryo damage to opponents.
Basically, Escoffier deals damage and also performs superior Cryo application via her Elemental Skill. Her Elemental Burst utilizes her potential as a healer while also dealing a huge amount of damage to nearby enemies.
Passive talents
Escoffier's Passive talent shreds the opponents' Cryo and Hydro RES by up to a whopping 55%, depending on how many Cryo and Hydro units there are in the team. If there are 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 Cryo and Hydro units, Escoffier shreds enemy RES for these two elements by 5% / 10% / 15% / 55%.
As seen from her kit, Escoffier is very capable of functioning as an off-field sub-DPS unit who deals damage to enemies via her Elemental Skill (and her nuke-type Elemental Burst), while also fitting seamlessly into the role of a support unit via her superior elemental RES shred.
Is Escoffier worth pulling for?
As already mentioned, Escoffier is the new meta-defining character for Freeze teams, as well as for Cryo and Hydro main DPS units. Thanks to Escoffier, characters who were somewhat left behind by newer DPS units (such as Ayaka, Wriothesley, Yelan, and Ayato) can now shine again.
Furthermore, leaks have hinted at the 5-star Cryo unit Skirk releasing in Genshin Impact 5.7. As per Skirk's leaked kit, Escoffier might turn out to be one of the best (if not the best) support character for Skirk.
If you like playing Freeze teams, or teams that mostly comprise of Hydro and Cryo characters, you should definitely pull Escoffier. If you are planning on pulling for the upcoming character Skirk, you should also make sure to add Escoffier to your existing character roster.
