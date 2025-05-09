Genshin Impact 5.6 update released a new event quest on May 9, 2025, and you can get a free exclusive 4-star bow after completing the event story and all minigames. You can also get Refinement 5 for this weapon if you complete all the challenges in the Event, Whirling Waltz.

You might have to wait some more to get the complete upgrades for the new 4-star bow, as the challenges for all minigames aren't unlocked.

This article provides information on how to get the free Sequence of Solitude bow from the new event in Genshin Impact.

How to get free Sequence of Solitude bow in Genshin Impact

You can obtain the Sequence of Solitude bow from the Whirling Waltz event in version 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the new 4-star Sequence of Solitude bow, first complete the challenges in the event Whirling Waltz. You must manage an amusement park, Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland, with three minigames in this event. Moreover, you have to ensure you get a higher revenue for the park to gain all the rewards.

When you reach higher revenue levels, you can get the Composite Bow Tuning Kit, an item necessary for increasing the refinements for the new Sequence of Solitude bow. This event will be live till May 26, 2025, so claim this event's exclusive weapon while you still can.

The rewards for different revenue figures obtained by players from the amusement park are mentioned below:

Reach 250,000 total revenue - 4-Star bow Sequence of Solitude

- 4-Star bow Sequence of Solitude Reach 700,000 total revenue - 50 Primogems, a Composite Bow Tuning Kit, and a Grand Repertory Playhouse furnishing blueprint.

- 50 Primogems, a Composite Bow Tuning Kit, and a Grand Repertory Playhouse furnishing blueprint. Reach 3,500,000 total revenue - 50 Primogems, a Composite Bow Tuning Kit, and a Revelrous Outburst furnishing blueprint.

- 50 Primogems, a Composite Bow Tuning Kit, and a Revelrous Outburst furnishing blueprint. Reach 10,000,000 total revenue - 50 Primogems, a Composite Bow Tuning Kit, and a Surintendante Chevalmarin furnishing blueprint.

- 50 Primogems, a Composite Bow Tuning Kit, and a Surintendante Chevalmarin furnishing blueprint. Reach 25,000,000 total revenue - 50 Primogems, a Composite Bow Tuning Kit, and a Film Stage: Colorful Congregation furnishing blueprint.

- 50 Primogems, a Composite Bow Tuning Kit, and a Film Stage: Colorful Congregation furnishing blueprint. Reach 50,000,000 total revenue - 50 Primogems, a Crown of Insight, and a Candy Shells cooking recipe.

You can get additional items if you complete various challenges in the Whirling Waltz event.

Sequence of Solitude bow stats in Genshin Impact

Stats for the new Sequence of Solitude 4-star bow

At Level 90 and Refinement 1, the new 4-star event-exclusive bow has a base attack of 510 and a 41.3 percent HP sub-stat. This weapon's passive deals AoE damage equal to the character's max HP at the target location, after you deal damage to enemies.

The Sequence of Solitude bow can be used for characters like Sigewinne, Yelan, and Diona, who scale off the HP stat. As of version 5.6, only these three characters can utilize this weapon fully.

