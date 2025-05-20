Best tips to beat Lava Dragon Statue in Genshin Impact

The Lava Dragon Statue boss was a new enemy released in Genshin Impact version 5.5. Located in the Atocpan subregion of the Natlan region, the boss drops Sparkless Statue Core materials, crucial for upgrading characters like Ifa and Varesa.

That being said, the Lava Dragon Statue is a challenging boss with multiple states and a wide range of attacks. You will also require specific elemental reactions and team compositions to defeat it.

This article lists some tips and team comps you can use to defeat the Lava Dragon Statue boss in Genshin Impact.

How to defeat the Lava Dragon Statue boss in Genshin Impact

Lava Dragon Statue's Geohuman form (Image via HoYoverse)

First, you must learn the boss's mechanism to defeat the Lava Dragon Statue in Genshin Impact. When the boss fight begins, the Lava Dragon Statue will be in its Geohuman state, which has 70 percent Resistance to all elemental and physical attacks. It also has a Fury bar in this state, which you must fill using Pyro attacks.

Once this bar is full, the boss transforms into its Molten Dragon form. This form has another Fury bar that will be 20 percent filled. Moreover, the Lava Dragon Statue will also have a continuous Pyro aura.

When you are done filling this bar, the boss will enter its Overburn state with its resistance reduced to minus 60 percent. While in this state, the Lava Dragon Statue will be damaged and immobilized for some time.

You must note that the boss's Fury meter will deplete if you use Cryo or Hydro attacks when it is in the Geohuman or Molten Dragon states. You can use these elemental attacks once you have immobilized it.

Team compositions to defeat the Lava Dragon Statue boss in Genshin Impact

Lava Dragon Statue's Molten Dragon form (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some teams you can use to trounce the boss:

Mavuika, Kinich, Emilie, Bennett

Kinich, Emilie, Bennett, Dehya

Kinich, Emilie, Bennett, Xiangling

Mavuika, Varesa, Iansan, Chevreuse

Varesa, Bennett, Chevreuse, Iansan

Mavuika, Bennett, Chevreuse, Ororon

Arlecchino, Bennett, Emilie, Kaedehara Kazuha

Arlecchino, Bennett, Emilie, Lan Yan

If you don't have units such as Kinich, Mavuika, Emilie, or Varesa, you can use characters like Bennett, Xiangling, Nahida, Dehya, Sucrose, and Fischl. You can also use teams focused on Burning and Overload reactions to fill up the Fury bar faster.

Tips to dodge the special attacks of the Lava Dragon Statue boss in Genshin Impact

Lava Dragon Statue's Overburn state (Image via HoYoverse)

The boss has some powerful abilities in both of its states. In its Geohuman state, it will create small lava pools that deal major damage. The Lava Dragon Statue will swing its left arm before this attack. You can dodge while it swings its left arm to escape the special move.

The boss also deals high physical damage attacks if you stand near it, so try to use shielders like Zhongli and Lan Yan or off-field DPS units such as Xiangling and Nahida to maintain a safe distance.

In its Molten Dragon form, the boss has a special charge attack, where it will follow you and deal high damage if hit. You can dodge this move by running around the arena, as the boss will stop this move after a specific duration.

The Lava Dragon Statue also has some ranged attacks, in which it shoots lava from its mouth in a small circle. Before this move, it has a small charging phase. When this happens, move away to dodge its lava beams.

The boss also has a massive AoE attack, which it will initiate with both hands. After this, a lava explosion will form on the ground. When you see a red indicator of this final attack, you can move outside its range.

