6 most popular teams in Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss is an endgame mode in Genshin Impact that can be cleared with various characters and team compositions. However, you need specific reaction-based teams like Burning or Hyerbloom to fight against bosses like Tenebrous Papilla.

Ad

This mode resets every month, with unique buffs and enemy lineups. The new Abyss for version 5.6 was released on May 16, 2025. User @hxg_Diluc has shared the statistics regarding the teams with a high usage rate in the new Spiral Abyss.

This article will discuss the most popular and used teams in Genshin Impact version 5.6 Spiral Abyss.

Also read: 5 best teams for Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss

Most popular teams in Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss, based on player surveys

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

@hxg_Diluc had shared the above post on his X account, which shows the statistics of the most used characters and teams in the 5.6 Spiral Abyss. Moreover, the data was sourced from a sample size of 115,521 users.

These are the most used teams in the 5.6 Spiral Abyss, based on surveys:

Kamisato Ayaka, Escoffier, Shenhe, Furina - 43.2% Mavuika, Kinich, Emilie, Bennett - 31.5% Neuvillette, Kaedehara Kazuha, Xilonen, Furina - 31.3% Mavuika, Xilonen, Citlali, Bennett - 27.2% Wriothesley, Escoffier, Yelan, Furina - 19.1% Mavuika, Varesa, Chevreuse, Iansan - 18.2%

Ad

The most used team in this Abyss is Ayaka, Escoffier, Shenhe, and Furina, with a usage rate of 43.2 percent. This composition is good since the new Ley Line Disorders significantly increase the Cryo damage of characters. Moreover, Escoffier is a massive upgrade to Ayaka, and the former is the only character who can fully utilize the buff in the first half of floor 12.

The team comprising Mavuika, Kinich, Emilie, and Bennett is ranked second on this list, with a usage rate of 31.5 percent. This isn't surprising, as Kinich is the best character to deal with enemies such as the Lava Dragon Statue and Tenebrous Papilla bosses. Furthermore, Mavuika can be utilized as a main DPS and an off-field DPS.

Ad

The usage rate of the Neuvillette, Kazuha, Xilonen, and Furina composition has dropped since this team is only good in the first half. In the second half, enemies like Tenebrous Mimesis and Tenebrous Papilla require high Elemental applications. Thus, Neuvillette is not good at dealing with the bosses in the second half.

Also read: 8 best characters for Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss

Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

In the fourth place is another version of the Mavuika team, which includes Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett. The usage rate of this comp is 27.2 percent, which is excellent, as the Ley Line Disorder buffs do not buff any of these characters. You could try to use this team on both halves, but the second half on floor 12 would be more challenging to clear.

Ad

Despite Escoffier buffing Cryo DPS characters like Wriothesley and Ayaka considerably, the former has a lower usage rate. Wriothesley, Escoffier, Yelan, and Furina's freeze comp is ranked fifth with a usage rate of 19.1 percent. This team is excellent at dealing with the enemies and bosses in the first half.

In sixth position is the team of Mavuika, Varesa, Chevreuse, and Iansan. This comp consists of Mavuika and Varesa, two DPS units that deal high damage numbers. Moreover, you can also use these on both halves since they can deal with the Tenebrous Papilla more easily.

Also read: 10 most popular characters in Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.