10 most popular characters in Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss

The new Spiral Abyss for version 5.6 in Genshin Impact was released on May 16, 2025. It features newer enemies and bosses, but is relatively more straightforward than some previous versions. You can clear it with characters like Escoffier, Kinich, Mavuika, Neuvillette, Emilie, Varesa, Arlecchino, and so on.

Furthermore, @hxg_diluc has shared more information, such as the usage rate of all characters in version 5.6 Spiral Abyss. These details have been sourced from players who have cleared all floors in the new Abyss.

Thus, this article lists the 10 most popular characters in Spiral Abyss 5.6 of Genshin Impact, based on player surveys.

Most popular characters in Genshin Impact version 5.6 Spiral Abyss, according to player surveys

User @hxg_diluc posted the character and team usage rate details of Spiral Abyss 5.6 in Genshin Impact on their X account. This information was sourced from a sample size of 115,521 players.

Here are the top 10 popular characters and their usage rates in the 5.6 Spiral Abyss based on that survey:

Furina - 88.9%

- 88.9% Kinich - 80.4%

- 80.4% Mavuika - 79.6%

- 79.6% Xilonen - 74.4%

- 74.4% Emilie - 73.3%

- 73.3% Bennett - 71.9%

- 71.9% Neuvillette - 68%

- 68% Escoffier - 66.7%

- 66.7% Citlali - 64.1%

- 64.1% Kaedehara Kazuha - 53.9%

Surprisingly, Furina is the most popular character in the 5.6 Spiral Abyss, with a usage rate of 88.9 percent. Although she is not great at dealing with the Lava Dragon Statue Boss in the second half of Floor 12, she is still viable in many team comps. She is excellent in the first half as she deals a lot of damage on top of buffing teammates with her Elemental Burst.

Following Furina is Kinich, a Natlan character who is one of the best units to use in Spiral Abyss 5.6. Kinich is excellent at dealing with the bosses and enemies in the second half of Floor 12. Moreover, the current Ley Line Disorder buffs his damage considerably, making him a hit with players.

Screenshot of Kinich in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Mavuika and Xilonen are ranked third and fourth in this list, and these units can be used in various teams on both halves. Mavuika is one of the best DPS characters in the game, followed by Xilonen, a great support unit that can provide Res shred and healing.

Since this Abyss heavily buffs the Elemental Skill damage of Dendro characters, Emilie also has a high usage rate of 73.3 percent. Bennett, being a great Pyro unit, provides healing and attack buffs to active party members. He has a usage rate of 71.9 percent, ranked just below Emilie.

Neuvillette, a Hydro DPS unit that is less prevalent in this Abyss, ranks seventh and is used by 68 percent of players. Following him is the new Cryo off-field DPS character, Escoffier, who receives huge buffs in the 5.6 Spiral Abyss. This list's ninth and tenth characters are Citlali, a Cryo shielder, and Kazuha, one of the best support units for most Elemental reaction-based teams.

