Who is Rhinedottir in Genshin Impact?

The Genshin Impact 5.6 Mondstadt Interlude Quest, Paralogism, was released on May 7, 2025. The new quest provided more information about Durin, Albedo, and some Hexenzirkel members. Near the mission's end, Albedo revealed more details about Rhinedottir, his creator.

Rhinedottir is an essential character in Genshin Impact, as she was involved with the tragedy of the Khaenri'ah nation. She is also a part of the Hexenzirkel group in Mondstadt. After the 5.6 quest, she should be even more powerful, as she consumed one of the Four Shades.

This article provides all information on the character Rhinedottir in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Rhinedottir: Everything we know about her so far

Albedo mentions his master, Rhinedottir, in the Paralogism AQ (Image via HoYoverse)

Rhinedottir is also known as Gold, and her codename is R in the Hexenzirkel witches' circle. Furthermore, Dainslef also mentioned that Rhinedottir was one of the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah. Since she has a lot of affiliations, she could be a pivotal character for the future arcs or nations in Genshin Impact.

Rhinedottir is a researcher and a great alchemist. She primarily practises the Art of Khemia, which the civilians of Khaenri'ah used. Moreover, she was also responsible for creating the Shadow dragon, Durin, and Albedo.

In the Event Quest of Windblume's Breath during version 3.5, the other Hexenzirkel members described Rhinedottir as an outworldly flower. This could mean she isn't from Tevyat and is probably an outsider. She has also been good friends with one of the Hexenzirkel members, Alice, for a long time.

Albedo mentioned that Rhinedottir devoured Naberius in version 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Albedo's character story four mentioned that he and Rhinedottir had found the Heart of Naberius artifact in a domain. Soon after she got hold of this, she disappeared and left a message for Albedo. She asked him to find the truth and meaning of Tevyat.

Apart from creating Albedo and Durin, Rhinedottir also created Riftwolves, an enemy group affiliated with the Abyss. Moreover, she also made many failed humans as part of the Primordial Human project. One of these failures was the Primordial Albedo, which appeared in version 2.3's Event Quest, Shadows Amidst Snowstorms.

In the Mondstadt AQ, Albedo reveals more about his master and creator, Rhinedottir. He mentions that she found peace after consuming Naberius, the Ruler of Life. Moreover, he also said that she didn't always have a penchant for madness, which could mean that she had a different personality than what was described by other characters like Dainslef.

