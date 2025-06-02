Genshin Impact needs to add new Cryo and Dendro reaction from Imaginarium Theater permanently 

The June 2025 Imaginarium Theater (IT) in Genshin Impact was released on June 1, 2025, and will remain until June 30, 2025. In the latest IT reset, the developers have added a new reaction between the Cryo and Dendro elements. However, you can only use this in the June 2025 IT.

Furthermore, you can also unlock powerful effects, buffs, and other states if you use Fantasia Flowers to upgrade the levels of the Brilliant Blessing for the Rimegrass reaction. After using it, players have been saying that they would love to see it being added in future versions.

On that note, this article will discuss the reasons why Genshin Impact's new Cryo and Dendro reaction from the Imaginarium Theater should be added outside of this game mode.

Trending

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Also read: Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater June 2025: Enemies, buffs, and best characters

New Rimegrass reaction for the June 2025 Imaginarium Theater in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

In the latest Imaginarium Theater, you can use a new reaction called Rimegrass. To activate it, you need to purchase the Brilliant Blessing and afflict the opponents with the Cryo and Dendro elements. Based on the order in which you use these elements, opponents take increased damage, or you create thorns made of Ice in a small area of effect (AoE).

If you have the Level 2 Blessing, you can use the Electro element on the thorns created by the Rimegrass reaction to unlock an effect called Fulgurous Thorn or Magnetizing Thorn. The former makes an AoE Electro field that damages opponents, and the latter causes opponents to take increased damage from Electro, Cryo, Dendro, and Physical elements.

Since they have some of the best visual effects and buffs, players want HoYoverse to add them outside of the Imaginarium Theater. Moreover, others are speculating that the developers are testing new reactions for future versions. Since version 6.0 will be released with the Nod-Krai region, they could release new Elemental effects.

Since Snezhnaya, the Cryo Nation, has not been released, fans speculate that reactions with Cryo and Dendro elements could be added with the release of this region. The developers could also add newer combinations and effects by introducing this Elemental reaction.

As of version 5.6, we have many characters who focus on nearly all Elemental effects in the game. During the Natlan updates, units like Chasca and Kinich have focused on niche archetypes, such as Burning and Electro-charged.

If we get new reactions in Genshin Impact, we can also get characters with unique playstyles. Furthermore, HoYoverse needs to add other Elemental effects to prevent the gameplay and team compositions for future playable characters from becoming repetitive.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.7 Imaginarium Theater (July 2025) leaks: New echoes, bosses, and characters

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.