Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater June 2025: Enemies, buffs, and best characters

Imaginarium Theater (IT) is an endgame mode in Genshin Impact, introduced in Version 4.7, which resets on the first day of every month. Furthermore, players can gain rewards such as Primogems, Mora, Talent materials, and Sanctifying Essence. The developers have also introduced new rewards that players can obtain starting June 2025.

The Imaginarium Theater mode offers a variety of difficulties that you can choose from. The highest difficulty is Visionary, which requires at least 22 Level 70 characters. You can also access special buffs to specific reactions after consuming Fantasia Flowers on the Brilliant Blessing Events.

This article will provide essential details about the June 2025 Imaginarium Theater in Genshin Impact, including boss lineups, buffs, additional rewards, and the best characters to use in this game mode.

Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater June 2025 guide

Enemy lineup

Requirements to participate in Visionary Mode in the Imaginarium Theater (Image via HoYoverse)

The boss lineup for the June 2025 Imaginarium Theater mode consists of some annoying enemies, such as the Battle-Hardened Primordial Bathysmal Vishap and a new boss introduced in version 5.6, the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device. Keep in mind that the enemy lineups for each Act may vary depending on your accounts, but the Acts for these bosses would remain the same for everyone.

If you press the small information button at the top-right corner, you can view the details of the bosses. Furthermore, you should view their strengths and weaknesses on this page, so that you can plan to use some of your strong characters against them.

Here are the details of all the new bosses for the Visionary Mode in the June 2025 Imaginarium Theater:

Act 3: Level 90 Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Level 90 Jadeplume Terrorshroom Act 6 : Level 92 Battle-Hardened Primordial Bathysmal Vishap

: Level 92 Battle-Hardened Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Act 8 : Level 95 Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

: Level 95 Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network Act 10: Level 100 Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device

Buffs

Details regarding the new Rimegrass Blessing in June 2025 Imaginarium Theater (Image via HoYoverse)

The new reset for the Imaginarium Theater provides this buff to all opening characters:

"After the opening characters from this season join your party, Max HP, ATK, DEF are increased by 20%".

This buff would also be active for your characters outside the Imaginarium Theater. Apart from this, the latest June 2025 IT features new reactions for the Cryo and Dendro elements known as Rimegrass. However, keep in mind that this reaction is only viable inside this mode. You can upgrade this reaction using Fantasia Flowers to gain powerful buffs and increased damage.

Additional rewards

Additional Rewards were added for the Imaginarium Theater gamemode (Image via HoYoverse)

Each Act in the Imaginarium Theater has special challenges, and completing these would grant you Stella. Recently, during the version 5.6 special program, the developers announced they would add new rewards for obtaining these.

The rewards for reaching a certain number of Stellas in the Imaginarium Theater are:

Three Stellas obtained : Eight Sanctifying Unction

: Eight Sanctifying Unction Six Stellas obtained: One Transient Resin

One Transient Resin Nine Stellas obtained: One Sanctifying Elixir

Keep in mind that you need to complete special Star Challenges to gain Stellas. Furthermore, you can get up to 10 of them by completing all challenges in each Act.

Recommended characters

Opening characters for the June 2025 Imaginarium Theater (Image via HoYoverse)

For the June 2025 season, you can only use characters from the Electro, Cryo, and Dendro elements. The few exceptions to this rule are the Special Guest Stars: Furina, Dehya, Xiangling, and Xingqiu. You can use these characters if you have built them on your account.

Here are some of the best characters to clear the latest Imaginarium Theater gamemode:

Escoffier (5-star Cryo Polearm)

(5-star Cryo Polearm) Kamisato Ayaka (5-star Cryo Sword)

(5-star Cryo Sword) Shenhe (5-star Cryo Polearm)

(5-star Cryo Polearm) Wriothesley (5-star Cryo Catalyst)

(5-star Cryo Catalyst) Rosaria (4-star Cryo Polearm)

(4-star Cryo Polearm) Nahida (5-star Dendro Catalyst)

(5-star Dendro Catalyst) Alhaitham (5-star Dendro Sword)

(5-star Dendro Sword) Tighnari (5-star Dendro Bow)

(5-star Dendro Bow) Kinich (5-star Dendro Claymore)

(5-star Dendro Claymore) Kirara (4-star Dendro Sword)

(4-star Dendro Sword) Varesa (5-star Electro Catalyst)

(5-star Electro Catalyst) Yae Miko (5-star Electro Catalyst)

(5-star Electro Catalyst) Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro Polearm)

(5-star Electro Polearm) Clorinde (5-star Electro Sword)

(5-star Electro Sword) Fischl (4-star Electro Bow)

