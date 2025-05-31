Is Paimon's VA leaving Genshin Impact? Everything known so far

Paimon's EN VA Corina Boettger has been embroiled in controversy related to the SAG-AFTRA strike for quite some time. Ever since HoYoverse replaced John Patneaude (Kinich's original English voice actor who was on strike) with Jacob Takanashi, Corina has made multiple statements in regards to the ongoing strike. For those not in the loop, the majority of those statements included criticizing new actors who took over the roles of VAs withholding work because of the strike, while also disparaging the general playerbase and calling them "idiots".

Ad

These actions drew a lot of the public support away from Corina (and the SAG-AFTRA strike in general), with the community wanting a recast for Paimon solely because of Corina's behavior. In a very recent development, Corina has now stated that they will not be voicing Paimon anymore, at least not until HoYoverse signs the SAG-AFTRA contract and becomes a union game.

Read on to find out more information regarding Corina's latest statement, along with speculations on the future of Paimon's English voice in Genshin Impact.

Ad

Trending

Paimon's EN VA announces their decision to stop voicing the character in Genshin Impact

Ad

In a recent interview with Youtuber Paperbag Boy, Corina Boettger stated that they would no longer be providing voice work for Paimon. This interview encompassed a variety of questions regarding their career, with a few crucial ones being related to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

When asked if Corina had any upcoming roles planned for the future, or if they were going to stick to voicing Paimon, they had the following to say:

Ad

"After John was replaced, I sent notice to HoYo saying that I would no longer voice Paimon until they became union, so they'll probably just replace me".

This implies that Corina is actively aware that their refusal to work might end up in them being recast, as has been happening with quite a few EN VAs as of late. The English voice actors of the two main protagonists of Honkai Star Rail — Stelle and Caelus — were recently replaced, implying that HoYoverse is now actively looking to start recasting characters that have gone unvoiced for quite some time.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Previously, Corina had stated in a post on X that they did not want to provide voice work for Paimon, but had no other choice but to keep working because they were disabled and this job was crucial for them. This raises the question of what changed between then and now for Corina to take a step back and decide to stop voicing Paimon altogether.

Currently, there is no confirmation on whether Corina Boettger will be recast as Paimon's VA following their decision to withhold work, and the Genshin Impact community will have to wait for HoYoverse to make an announcement regarding this situation.

Ad

Also read: "Huge QoL change": Genshin Impact community reacts as Paimon's VA announces they won't be voicing the character

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.