Is Paimon's VA leaving Genshin Impact? Everything known so far

Paimon's EN VA Corina Boettger has been embroiled in controversy related to the SAG-AFTRA strike for quite some time. Ever since HoYoverse replaced John Patneaude (Kinich's original English voice actor who was on strike) with Jacob Takanashi, Corina has made multiple statements in regards to the ongoing strike. For those not in the loop, the majority of those statements included criticizing new actors who took over the roles of VAs withholding work because of the strike, while also disparaging the general playerbase and calling them "idiots".
These actions drew a lot of the public support away from Corina (and the SAG-AFTRA strike in general), with the community wanting a recast for Paimon solely because of Corina's behavior. In a very recent development, Corina has now stated that they will not be voicing Paimon anymore, at least not until HoYoverse signs the SAG-AFTRA contract and becomes a union game.
Read on to find out more information regarding Corina's latest statement, along with speculations on the future of Paimon's English voice in Genshin Impact.
Paimon's EN VA announces their decision to stop voicing the character in Genshin Impact
In a recent interview with Youtuber Paperbag Boy, Corina Boettger stated that they would no longer be providing voice work for Paimon. This interview encompassed a variety of questions regarding their career, with a few crucial ones being related to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
When asked if Corina had any upcoming roles planned for the future, or if they were going to stick to voicing Paimon, they had the following to say:
"After John was replaced, I sent notice to HoYo saying that I would no longer voice Paimon until they became union, so they'll probably just replace me".
This implies that Corina is actively aware that their refusal to work might end up in them being recast, as has been happening with quite a few EN VAs as of late. The English voice actors of the two main protagonists of Honkai Star Rail — Stelle and Caelus — were recently replaced, implying that HoYoverse is now actively looking to start recasting characters that have gone unvoiced for quite some time.
Previously, Corina had stated in a post on X that they did not want to provide voice work for Paimon, but had no other choice but to keep working because they were disabled and this job was crucial for them. This raises the question of what changed between then and now for Corina to take a step back and decide to stop voicing Paimon altogether.
Currently, there is no confirmation on whether Corina Boettger will be recast as Paimon's VA following their decision to withhold work, and the Genshin Impact community will have to wait for HoYoverse to make an announcement regarding this situation.
