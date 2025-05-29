Genshin Impact leak hints at Varka and Dottore elements and release versions 

With Nod-Krai being officially announced by HoYoverse, the Genshin Impact community has been looking forward to knowing which playable characters might be released in that particular region. Amid a plethora of different speculations, leakers have finally hinted at some of the characters who might finally become playable during the Nod-Krai patches. These include popular characters such as Dottore and Varka, as well as others such as the Harbinger Columbina, the recently revealed Durin, and Barbeloth. The possible rarities and elements of some of these characters have also been disclosed by the leakers.

Read on to learn more about the characters who might be released in Nod-Krai, as per recent leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Varka and Dottore might be playable in Nod-Krai, according to leaks

Leaker Shiroha Leaks has hinted at the elements, rarities, and possible release versions of quite a few upcoming characters. Shiroha is a popular Honkai Star Rail leaker with a very strong track record of accuracy, so these leaks might very well turn out to be true.

As per the latest leaks, Dottore might be an Electro unit releasing in version 6.5 or 6.6, while Varka is a possible Anemo character who will be added to the game post version 6.4. Since we don't really know much about Dottore other than the fact that he is a Harbinger, speculating about his playable element is rather hard. That said, Varka being an Anemo unit makes sense since he hails from Mondstadt and is also the Grand Master of the Mondstadt Knights of Favonius organization.

Other than Varka and Dottore, the leaks have also hinted at the possible release of these characters in Nod-Krai:

Columbina : Releasing in version 6.2

: Releasing in version 6.2 Durin : Anemo unit, releasing in version 6.1

: Anemo unit, releasing in version 6.1 Unknown character : Geo unit; release date N/A

: Geo unit; release date N/A Barbeloth: No release information available

Columbina is a Fatui Harbinger whose design has already been officially revealed by HoYoverse in the A Winter Night's Lazzo trailer video. Since Nod-Krai is the last area before Snezhnaya unlocks, Columbina showing up (and also releasing) in Nod-Krai is a very real possibility. The leak also mentions that Columbina is the "Moon God," although no other details related to the title have been shared.

Durin has also made an official appearance in-game already, in the Genshin Impact 5.6 Archon Quest "Paralogism." Of course, it still remains to be seen if Durin's playable design will be the same as the one revealed in the Archon Quest.

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

