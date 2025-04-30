5 major things Genshin Impact revealed about Nod-Krai

With the mysterious Nod-Krai being the next region to be added to Genshin Impact, the playerbase is very excited to learn more about it. Meanwhile, the developers have been revealing small tidbits of information about the various factions in Nod-Krai via posts on X.

Ad

A new video titled "Behind the Scenes of Genshin Impact Let's Start With Nod-Krai" has been recently uploaded to the Genshin Impact YouTube account, which divulges further new info about Nod-Krai and its factions. This article discusses the top five revelations about Nod-Krai, as explained by the developers in the latest video.

Genshin Impact: Five major details about Nod-Krai

1) Varka will be a key character in Nod-Krai

Ad

Trending

Players will get to meet Varka in Nod-Krai (Image via HoYoverse)

Rosaria's birthday letter earlier this year had already mentioned that Varka was currently in Nod-Krai, raising players' hopes that the Grand Master of the Mondstadt Knights of Favonius would make an appearance in the new region. Genshin Impact developers have now officially announced the same, revealing that the Traveler will meet Varka in Nod-Krai.

Ad

Additionally, Varka will briefly appear in-game for the first time in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 update.

2) Nod-Krai is situated at the edge of Teyvat

Nod-Krai's location has made it susceptible to Abyssal corruption (Image via HoYoverse)

Nod-Krai's physical location is at the very edge of Teyvat, which is the main reason behind it being an autonomous region (despite being located within Snezhnaya's borders). Following the Khaenri'ah Cataclysm that happened 500 years ago, Nod-Krai was one of the regions most affected by corrupt Abyssal power. This is the primary reason why such powerful Abyssal forces (for example, the Wild Hunt faction) can be found here.

Ad

3) The Frostmoon Scions faction is in disagreement with the Fatui

The Frostmoon Scions and the Fatui do not see eye to eye (Image via HoYoverse)

As the developers have already revealed, the Frostmoon Scions are a faction in Nod-Krai who worship the "Moon Goddess." However, this belief of theirs directly clashes with the Fatui's goals, which include seizing the power of the moon for their own personal gains. As such, these two factions are in constant conflict with each other, and players can expect to see a lot of discord and confrontations between them once they reach Nod-Krai.

Ad

4) Nod-Krai has extremely advanced technology

Nod-Krai's technology will be more advanced than the other regions (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's worldbuilding has come a long way since its introductory areas of Mondstadt and Liyue, which were rather "medieval" in nature. Sumeru, Fontaine, and most recently, Natlan, have shown players that the world of Teyvat can also be very technologically advanced.

Ad

Building on this pattern, Nod-Krai is yet another region that will feature extremely modern tech. The developers have mentioned that this technology will be "much more advanced than other regions," which will no doubt be very interesting to witness.

5) Nod-Krai's story focuses more on "people" than a "civilization"

Nod-Krai's content will be more 'people-based' rather than 'nation-based' (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's storytelling pattern has always relied on choosing a particular civilization and building a story around its culture and history. However, with Nod-Krai, the game will be focusing more on the people residing there (in other words, the various factions) rather than the nation as a whole. This will certainly lead to new methods of storytelling that players can look forward to.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact seemingly hints at Nod-Krai September launch date

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.