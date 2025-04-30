Genshin Impact seemingly hints at Nod-Krai September launch date

The Genshin Impact team announced a special program on April 20, 2025, which would also air on the same date. This livestream was titled Let's Start With Nod-Krai and focused on the developer's thought process and ideas behind designing the new region. However, they have also teased some crucial information regarding the release schedule and updates of Nod-Krai.

This article will discuss the possible release dates for the Nod-Krai updates in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on speculation, and the official release date for 6.0 hasn't been revealed. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Possible release date for the Nod-Krai region in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact special program Let's Start With Nod-Krai teased a lot of new information about the upcoming region. Although it lasted only 22 minutes, players got more details about the release date and update schedules for the Nod-Krai region.

At 3:34, the Combat Designer, Aquaria, mentioned they will change the name of updates during the Nod-Krai region to Song of the Welkin Moon. He also disclosed that these updates will begin after the 5.8 version and last for around a year.

This information likely means that 5.8 would be the last version for the Natlan updates — the updates from 6.0 would mainly feature Nod-Krai. The pattern of the x.8 updates has also been consistent with other regions, such as Inazuma, Sumeru, and Fontaine, with 2.8, 3.8, and 4.8 updates, respectively.

However, the official release date for v6.0 hasn't been released. Despite this, we can calculate the release date for this version. From the special program on April 30, 2025, it is confirmed that the last update for Natlan is v5.8.

Version 5.6 Event schedule (Image via HoYoverse)

Moreover, players know the release date of v5.6 from the live stream, which concluded on April 25, 2025. Based on this information, we can deduce a possible release date for the Nod-Krai region. Version 5.6 starts on May 7, 2025, and each update of Genshin lasts for 42 days.

The developers have indirectly confirmed that players will get updates for versions 5.7 and 5.8. This means the game has three patches before Nod-Krai, each spanning 42 days. Overall, these patches will last for 126 days.

If you add the number of days to the v5.6 release date, you can calculate the release date for 6.0. So, if things go according to schedule, the 6.0 patch is expected to release with the new region, Nod-Krai, on September 10, 2025.

