Genshin Impact: miHoYo issues official statement on Kaveh asset deletion incident as suspects are arrested

MiHoYo, developer of the massively popular open-world RPG Genshin Impact, recently made an official announcement regarding the Kaveh asset deletion incident from 2023. For those who are uninformed or have forgotten about the situation, certain players had been illegally using third-party plug-ins to tamper with other players' game data in co-op mode. The developers had issued a statement back in 2023 saying they would take legal action against all the offenders, and they have stayed true to their words, as multiple perpetrators have finally been arrested in connection with the incident.

Read on to find out more details regarding the arrests, as well as other information about this case that has been a topic of contention for the last couple of years.

Genshin Impact: Main culprits behind Kaveh asset deletion incident have finally been arrested

MiHoYo's legal department recently issued a notice announcing that the main perpetrators responsible for the Kaveh asset deletion case in 2023 have been arrested. A joint investigation effort with the Shanghai Xuhui District Police Bureau has revealed the whereabouts of three core members belonging to an illegal black market plug-in dissemination gang.

These criminals used the "大世界消除" (Open-world elimination) plug-in to tamper with other players' game data and permanently remove their in-game assets. Not only did this severely affect many people's gameplay experience, but it also spread mass panic amongst the Genshin Impact community as a whole.

Back in 2023, soon after the incident was brought to the attention of the developers, a statement was issued by them announcing that they were aware of the misuse of illegal plugins by certain players, and that they would work to take legal action against these people.

While it might have taken a while for the investigation to close in on the criminals, the Genshin Impact community can finally breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that the culprits responsible for disrupting multiple players' gameplay experience have finally been arrested. According to the MiHoYo legal team, over 20,000 people were affected by this incident, which is no small number. The accounts of all these victims have since been fixed, and all missing in-game assets have been restored by the developers as well.

As per police reports, the 大世界消除 plugin used to spread such chaos had been disseminated via QQ groups — QQ being a Chinese instant messaging service. The number of people participating in these groups totalled over 360 users, with more new members being added over time. All suspects involved in the case have confessed to the police about the illegal plugin usage, thus leading to their arrests.

