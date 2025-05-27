Genshin Impact Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems event guide

Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems is a new event in Genshin Impact 5.6, beginning on May 27, 2025, and lasting till June 9, 2025. This is a combat event wherein players are required to clear stages using specific featured characters. You will need to strategize and build teams involving the featured characters, and defeat enemies using these teams. Since this is a combat event, your teams will need to be well-built, so that you can score as many points as possible.
This article provides a detailed guide on how to play the Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems event in Genshin Impact.
Guide for the Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems event in Genshin Impact
Since Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems is a combat event, there are no prerequisite quests that you need to complete before beginning this event. You can directly start playing this event by navigating to it from the Events tab. Do note that players will need to have reached a minimum of Adventure Rank 20, and also have completed the Archon Quest Prologue: Act III "Song of the Dragon and Freedom" in order to access this event.
Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems has a total of six combat stages, with one stage being unlocked each day. Each of these stages will have one featured character, who will receive certain buffs while in combat. For example, the character featured in the first challenge is Varesa, whose CRIT DMG is buffed after hitting opponents with her Plunging Attack.
Each challenge stage is divided into two halves, with the featured character present in both halves. You will need to form two separate teams including this character for the two combat halves. There is no limit to the number of enemies that will spawn during this challenge, so your only goal is to defeat as many of them as you can in order to score maximum points.
In order to help you form the teams, specific elements will be recommended to you for both halves of the stage. If you use characters of these recommended Elemental types, you will receive bonus points during the challenge.
Each challenge in the Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems event can be played in five different difficulties, which are the following:
- Normal (Lvl. 40 enemies)
- Hard (Lvl. 70 enemies)
- Very Hard (Lvl. 90 enemies)
- Fearless (Lvl. 95 enemies)
- Dire (Lvl. 100 enemies)
You can also check the enemies present in both halves of the stage while selecting the combat difficulty.
While selecting your teams, you can view the recommended elements and stage buffs, and pick characters accordingly. You can also check the team lineups used by your friends from the "View Friend Lineups" option.
Finally, play through both halves of the challenge and defeat as many enemies as you can to get a high score in the Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems event.
