Genshin Impact Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems event guide

Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems is a new event in Genshin Impact 5.6, beginning on May 27, 2025, and lasting till June 9, 2025. This is a combat event wherein players are required to clear stages using specific featured characters. You will need to strategize and build teams involving the featured characters, and defeat enemies using these teams. Since this is a combat event, your teams will need to be well-built, so that you can score as many points as possible.

Ad

This article provides a detailed guide on how to play the Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems event in Genshin Impact.

Guide for the Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems event in Genshin Impact

Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems has a total of six stages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Since Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems is a combat event, there are no prerequisite quests that you need to complete before beginning this event. You can directly start playing this event by navigating to it from the Events tab. Do note that players will need to have reached a minimum of Adventure Rank 20, and also have completed the Archon Quest Prologue: Act III "Song of the Dragon and Freedom" in order to access this event.

Ad

Trending

Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems has a total of six combat stages, with one stage being unlocked each day. Each of these stages will have one featured character, who will receive certain buffs while in combat. For example, the character featured in the first challenge is Varesa, whose CRIT DMG is buffed after hitting opponents with her Plunging Attack.

Each challenge stage is divided into two halves, with the featured character present in both halves. You will need to form two separate teams including this character for the two combat halves. There is no limit to the number of enemies that will spawn during this challenge, so your only goal is to defeat as many of them as you can in order to score maximum points.

Ad

In order to help you form the teams, specific elements will be recommended to you for both halves of the stage. If you use characters of these recommended Elemental types, you will receive bonus points during the challenge.

You can adjust the difficulty according to your preferences (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Each challenge in the Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems event can be played in five different difficulties, which are the following:

Ad

Normal (Lvl. 40 enemies)

Hard (Lvl. 70 enemies)

Very Hard (Lvl. 90 enemies)

Fearless (Lvl. 95 enemies)

Dire (Lvl. 100 enemies)

You can also check the enemies present in both halves of the stage while selecting the combat difficulty.

Take note of the recommended Elemental types and stage buffs while selecting your teams (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

While selecting your teams, you can view the recommended elements and stage buffs, and pick characters accordingly. You can also check the team lineups used by your friends from the "View Friend Lineups" option.

Ad

Finally, play through both halves of the challenge and defeat as many enemies as you can to get a high score in the Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems event.

Also read: Genshin Impact Operation Downpour Simulation event guide

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.