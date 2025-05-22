Kinich C1 vs R1 in Genshin Impact: Should you get his constellation or weapon?

Kinich is a 5-star Dendro Main DPS in Genshin Impact. He hails from the Natlan region and is from the Scions of the Canopy tribe. The developers have announced Kinich will have a re-run in Phase 2 of Version 5.6, which will be available from May 27, 2025, to June 17, 2025.

Kinich's signature weapon will also be on the Weapon Banner for the same duration. Thus, players are confused about whether to get his constellations or signature weapon. The short answer to this question is that it would be better to get his Constellation 1, rather than his R1.

This article compares the overall value of Kinich's Signature weapon and Constellation 1 in Genshin Impact.

Should you go for Kinich's C1 or R1 in Genshin Impact?

Before the comparison, here are Kinich's Constellation 1 details and his Signature Weapon, Fang of the Mountain King.

Kinich's C1 - Parrot's Beak

Kinich's Constellation 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

After Kinich lands from Canopy Hunter: Riding High's mid-air swing, his Movement speed will increase by 30% for six seconds. Additionally, Scalespiker Cannon's Crit Damage is increased by 100%.

Scalespiker Cannon is Kinich's special Elemental Skill, which can be used if he has max Nightsoul points. Most of Kinich's damage is from this special skill, and his C1 further increases its damage. Moreover, the Movement speed buff is a decent QOL for his exploration skills.

Kinich's signature weapon - Fang of the Mountain King

Kinich's signature weapon is a Claymore called Fang of the Mountain King, and the base stats for this weapon at Level 90 are:

Base Attack - 741

Secondary Attribute - 11.0% Crit Rate

Passive - Gain one stack of Canopy's Favor after hitting an opponent with an Elemental Skill. This can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds. The equipping character will gain three stacks after a nearby party member triggers a Burning or Burgeon reaction. This effect can be triggered once every two seconds and can be activated even when the triggering party member is off-field. Canopy's Favor: Elemental Skill and Burst damage is increased by 10% for six seconds. Max six stacks, and each stack is counted independently.

Since most of Kinich's team comps revolve around Burning and Burgeon reactions, you can have 100% uptime of this Canopy's Favor buff. Thus, the damage of Kinich's Elemental Skill and Burst is increased by 60%. Moreover, it is relatively easy to obtain these stacks, since you need to hit an opponent with Elemental Skill or trigger a Burning/Burgeon reaction.

Conclusion

Kinich in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

In terms of overall value, Kinich's C1 is better than his signature weapon, in most cases. Although his weapon is considered a better upgrade than his constellations, this depends on your Claymores in Genshin Impact. For instance, if you have Beacon of the Reed Sea or R5 Serpent's Spine equipped on him, his constellations would benefit your account more.

However, if you only have the free-to-play Claymore Earth Shaker, then his signature weapon would be a slightly better upgrade compared to his constellations. Since his Claymore has a high base attack and low crit rate, you can get his weapon instead if you don't have any good options for him.

Depending on your account, the Fang of the Mountain King could be a massive or minor upgrade. Thus, Kinich's C1 can be considered better, as it increases his DPS without any conditions or limitations.

