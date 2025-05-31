"Huge QoL change": Genshin Impact community reacts as Paimon's VA announces they won't be voicing the character

The English voice actor (VA) of Genshin Impact's Paimon, Corina Boettger, has been extremely involved with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike since its beginning. Starting from criticizing new VAs for taking on the roles of other actors who were on strike, to stating that Genshin Impact should be a union game, Corina has been pretty opinionated about the strike for quite some time.

In a recent development that has come as a surprise to most of the game's community, Corina has announced that they will not voice Paimon in Genshin Impact anymore, at least not until HoYoverse signs the SAG-AFTRA contract and becomes a union game.

Corina Boettger stated in an interview with Youtuber Paperbag Boy that they refused to come back till Genshin Impact became union, so that they won't voice Paimon for the foreseeable future. Since HoYoverse has recently started replacing certain voice actors who have been withholding work (throughout all their games like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero), it is quite possible that Corina might be recast.

This news was shared on r/GenshinImpact, and was met with cheers and positive reactions, mostly due to the fact that Corina has garnered quite a bit of ill will from the community ever since they called the playerbase "idiots". Fans hoped for Corina to be recast for quite some time, so this came as welcome news for almost everyone.

Reacting to this, bluedragjet commented,

"Huge QoL change."

The rest of the community had pretty identical reactions, with some saying they wouldn't miss Paimon's voice, while others mentioned how public support for the entire SAG-AFTRA strike had gone south specifically because of Corina's actions on social media.

Echoing the overall sentiment among the playerbase, Eliminator20 said that practically no one had any objections with Corina leaving, and that this was a big win for the community as a whole. As stated, Corina had antagonized the majority of the Genshin Impact fanbase with their words and actions related to the SAG-AFTRA controversy, leaving very few supporters on their side.

JulianTH221 seemed to think that HoYoverse might have already started the process of replacing Corina, which made them announce their decision to withhold work to save face. While this cannot be confirmed, it is true that Corina had previously stated that they wanted to participate in the strike as well, but could not because this job was the only thing that 'put food on their table'.

Contributing to this discussion, Gaje177013 said:

"As someone who enjoyed paimon and her voice, Corina's actions over the past several months have been very disappointing. I believe she should be recast(and now must be recast). My main concern is having to get used to a new voice for a character I've listened to for almost 5 years."

This feeling is shared by the majority of the playerbase, who, despite being happy that Corina might finally get recast, will have to get used to a brand new voice for Paimon.

Will Paimon's VA be recast in Genshin Impact?

Paimon is an integral part of Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Corina Boettger has now — in no unclear terms — stated they will not work for HoYoverse until the game becomes union, it is very likely that they will be replaced by a new voice actor. With Paimon being the mascot of Genshin Impact, leaving her unvoiced would severly affect the overall gameplay experience of all English dub users.

It now remains to be seen what direction HoYoverse decides to go in relation to the EN voice of Paimon, as replacing Corina at this juncture would mean a new voice actor would have to retroactively record thousands of lines encompassing all gameplay content from the past five years.

