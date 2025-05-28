Genshin Impact 6.0-6.6 character leaks

Genshin Impact officially revealed that players will witness the story of Nod-Krai from version 6.0 instead. During the "Let's Start With Nod-Krai" special program, the Developers have revealed some crucial details and new designs for the upcoming region.

They have also informed the players that the first character they will meet in Nod-Krai is Varka. Apart from him, we could also meet some other Fatui Harbingers. Early leaks by Shiroha state the release schedule of some crucial characters in the upcoming regions.

This article will list the early leaks about characters rumored to be playable in the Genshin Impact versions 6.0-6.6.

Note: This article is based on early leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Early leaks about Genshin Impact disclose information about character release from 6.0 to 6.6

Shiroha is one of the most reliable leakers for the gacha game HSR. Although they are not well-known for their Genshin leaks, they have still disclosed early details about the Pyro Main Character before its release. Moreover, they are famous for leaking the entire lineup for 3.2-3.7 updates in HSR, and so far, they have been accurate up to version 3.4.

If these leaks are to be trusted, it looks like some of the most hyped characters in the game are rumored to be playable during the Nod-Krai updates. Furthermore, Shiroha has claimed responsibility for the details regarding elements and the release schedule for certain characters.

Based on these leaks, these are the characters who are rumored to be playable in version 6.0 to 6.6:

Barbeloth - unknown release version, rarity, and element.

unknown release version, rarity, and element. Columbina, The Moon God - 5-star, to be released in version 6.2, element unknown.

5-star, to be released in version 6.2, element unknown. Dottore - Electro, to be released in version 6.5 or 6.6 and rarity unknown.

Electro, to be released in version 6.5 or 6.6 and rarity unknown. Varka - Anemo, to be released before version 6.4, rarity unknown.

Anemo, to be released before version 6.4, rarity unknown. A new character - Geo, an Officer, release version and rarity unknown.

Geo, an Officer, release version and rarity unknown. Durin - Anemo, to be released in version 6.1, rarity unknown.

Please note that these are still early leaks and are subject to change. It is better to wait for official confirmation from HoYoverse regarding these units. However, it seems that some hyped characters, such as Dottore, Columbina, Barbeloth, and Varka, are rumored to be released during the Nod-Krai versions.

Apart from these units, Shiroha has also claimed that some other unknown characters would also be playable during the 6.0-6.6 updates.

The boss lady of the Curatorium of Secrets - name, rarity, release date, and element unknown.

name, rarity, release date, and element unknown. Female Adeptus from Liyue - mentioned in the Moonlit Bamboo Forest book, and is speculated to be released during the Lantern Rite update, rarity, and element unknown.

