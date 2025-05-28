Genshin Impact 5.8 leak hints at new character skins

The developers of Genshin Impact usually release skins for new characters during some updates. Some of these can be purchased with Genesis Crystals, and the remaining are generally given as rewards from events. If you miss these events, you can also buy these skins from the in-game shop.

Generally, new character skins are released during major event updates, such as x.3 and x.8. The x.3 updates usually contain the Lantern Rite event, and the x.8 ones are focused on special events that are present on a temporary island. The developers have followed this pattern so far, and based on some early leaks by Shiroha and Team Mew, it might be the same in version 5.8.

This article will discuss some leaks regarding new rumored character skins for Yelan and Bennett that are expected to be released in Genshin Impact version 5.8.

Note: This article is based on leaked information and speculations. Readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

New character skins rumored to release in Genshin Impact 5.8

Shiroha and Team Mew have leaked some early information about Genshin Impact version 5.8. They are among the most trusted sources for leaks in the HSR scene, with Shiroha having disclosed early information regarding many new characters and their kits in the past. For example, the leaker has proved their credibility by revealing early details about the Pyro Main Character in Genshin.

Based on the latest leaks, it appears that version 5.8 is rumored to release with new character skins. A few popular characters are expected to receive new skins, according to the leaker.

Shiroha has claimed that version 5.8 will feature new skins for Yelan and Bennett. However, the designs and further details about these rumored skins haven't been disclosed. Generally, outfits for 4-star characters can be obtained as rewards after completing specific challenges during events.

In the past, skins for Xiangling, Lisa, Fischl, Kaeya, Barbara, Kirara, Ningguang, and Xingqiu were given for free as event rewards. Meanwhile, those for 5-star characters such as Kamisato Ayaka, Jean, Diluc, Klee, Ganyu, Keqing, Hu Tao, Shenhe, and Nilou had to be purchased using Genesis Crystals.

Based on these trends, it is speculated that Bennett's skin would most likely be given for free after completing the event's challenges in version 5.8. Yelan's skin, on the other hand, is speculated to be available only by using Genesis Crystals. To get this currency, you have to spend real money in the game.

