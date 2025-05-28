Genshin Impact 5.6 Phase 2 priority list: Which characters are worth pulling?

The Phase 2 banners in Genshin Impact version 5.6 will be available in-game from May 27 to June 17, 2025. The 5-star characters Kinich and Raiden Shogun will have their rerun during this phase. Furthermore, a few Inazuma characters and weapons also have a Chronicled wish banner.

The weapon banner during this phase would feature the signature weapons of Kinich and Raiden Shogun. Kinich is one of the best DPS characters, and Raiden is a great sub-DPS unit. Players might be confused about which characters to pull for, since both of them are good in various teams.

This article lists the overall value, pros, and cons of Genshin Impact version 5.6 Phase 2 character banners.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Which characters should you pull in Genshin Impact version 5.6 Phase 2 banners?

1) Kinich

Kinich in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Kinich is a Dendro DPS character whose teams primarily revolve around the Burning and Burgeon reactions. Most of his damage is single-target oriented and is from his Elemental Skill. However, he deals high damage numbers. Thus, he is regarded as one of the top DPS units in Genshin Impact.

The only disadvantage for Kinich is that he may require specific units, such as Bennett, Dehya, or Emilie, to trigger the burning reaction consistently. His best teams involve Emilie, and if you have her, you can also get Kinich. However, you can still use other units, like Nahida, if you don't have Emilie.

You could also run Burgeon teams with Kinich, and one of his best comps with this reaction is Kinich, Furina, Dehya, Bennett. His damage would be significantly increased, with the buffs of Furina and Bennett in this team.

2) Raiden Shogun

Screenshot of Raiden Shogun (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun is a great Electro sub-DPS character who can be used in a wide variety of teams. Her Elemental Skill has fast off-field Electro application and damage. If your party members use their Elemental Bursts, she gains Resolve stacks, which will boost the damage of her Burst.

Furthermore, Raiden Shogun can restore Energy to the whole team when she uses her Elemental Burst. Since she has a lot of support utility, you can pull for her if your account requires a great Electro sub-DPS character. You can also use her in Hyperbloom teams with an EM build, if you do not have Kuki Shinobu.

However, Raiden Shogun's value has dropped slightly after the release of Electro units, such as Kuki Shinobu, Ororon, and Varesa. Furthermore, C6 Fischl is an excellent support option who can replace Raiden in most team comps. Although she's no longer a must-have, she can still provide great value, depending on your account.

