Best characters to get in Inazuma Chronicle Wish in Genshin Impact 5.6

Chronicle Wish is a unique banner in Genshin Impact that works similarly to the weapon banner. Players can either select characters or weapons from a specific lineup for this banner. The last time players got the Chronicle Wish was from 5.3, which featured Liyue characters.

During the 5.6 live stream, it was officially revealed that the Chronicle banner will return in the 5.6 update with Inazuma characters and weapons. Although the release dates for this banner haven't been announced, they will likely go live in the 5.6 version on May 27, 2025.

This article lists the best characters you should get from the Inazuma Chronicle wish in Genshin Impact 5.6.

Best characters from the Inazuma Chronicle wish in Genshin Impact 5.6

1) Kaedehara Kazuha

Kaedehara Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha is one of the best support characters in Genshin Impact. He is a versatile support who has many viable team comps. His early constellations are also good, as his C1 reduces ER requirements. Kazuha's C2 is one of the most broken constellations in the game and is a great stopping point.

Kazuha is a great support character, as he can use the Viridescent Venerer set to shred enemies' resistance, has CC with his Elemental skill, and also gives a bonus Elemental damage to teammates.

2) Chiori

Chiori (Image via HoYoverse)

Chiori is a Geo off-field DPS character released in version 4.5. Although she is not a versatile unit, she deals a lot of damage in most team comps. She is primarily used in Mono-Geo and Navia teams.

Chiori is mainly locked to Geo comps due to her passive talent, unless players have her C1. She has some great constellations that significantly increase her damage. Moreover, she is easy to build and has good F2P weapon options. Chiori also has two viable artifact sets, and players can farm either one.

3) Yae Miko

Yae Miko (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Yae Miko was a decent character when she was released, she gained more relevance after the release of the Dendro element. She has a lot more viable and fun team comps in the game, with the release of Sumeru. She also deals high damage in these teams due to the Dendro reactions.

Yae Miko's constellations also increase her damage, but aren't a necessity. The value of her constellations depends on your account and the team comps you primarily use. Moreover, Yae has many playstyles, builds, and team options, making it easy for free-to-play players to build her.

4) Sangonomiya Kokomi

Sangonomiya Kokomi (Image via HoYoverse)

Kokomi is one of the best healer-support characters in the game. She has great healing ability, but is limited to mostly Bloom, Electro-charged, and some Freeze team comps. Although she isn't outstanding in other teams, she is one of the best supports for the Bloom teams.

Moreover, players don't require her constellations, as they won't change her playstyle or significantly increase her damage. Kokomi is a great healer and support unit at C0, even with her limited team comps.

5) Kamisato Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka used to be a top DPS character, but her value has dropped since the Freeze reaction is no longer as effective. Despite this, she is still a good DPS unit for clearing most content in Genshin Impact. However, Escoffier might buff her, based on her kit from the 5.6 live stream, but players must wait till the 5.6 update drops for the official confirmation.

Although Ayaka has some great constellations, she is still a good DPS unit at C0. She can also be used as a support for off-field Cryo application due to her Ultimate burst. She has many viable support options and is a good character to pull from the Inazuma Chronicle wish in 5.6.

6) Arataki Itto

Arataki Itto (Image via HoYoverse)

Arataki Itto is a great Geo DPS unit but is mainly restricted to Mono-Geo team comps, where he needs specific support characters like Gorou, Albedo, Chiori, or Zhongli. Since Gorou is the only support character for most Geo characters, he is a must in Itto teams.

Despite his restrictions, Itto deals a lot of damage even in Mono-Geo comps. However, he might need a high investment level for his level and talents to deal more damage. Itto's cons are also not that good, except for his C4 or C6. He is a good Geo DPS character at C0, and players looking for a Geo DPS unit can pull for him.

7) Kamisato Ayato

Kamisato Ayato (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayato is a Hydro sword character and is a decent DPS choice from the Inazuma Chronicle wish. He doesn't deal high damage numbers, but he can benefit newer accounts. Moreover, he has many viable team comps and playstyles, making it easier for newer players to build him.

Ayato's constellations significantly increase his damage output, as his C2 and C3 are generally considered a good stopping point. Moreover, he has many 4-star support options like Kuki Shinobu, Fischl, Xingqiu, Collei, Beidou, and Kirara. Due to Ayato's versatility as a DPS, newer players could try to pull for him.

8) Yoimiya

Yoimiya (Image via HoYoverse)

Yoimiya is a Pyro DPS character, but is not that great compared to most characters in this list. Genshin Impact has many Pyro DPS options, including Lyney, Hu Tao, Arlecchino, and Mavuika. Due to an abundance of Pyro DPS characters, Yoimiya's value decreased a lot since her release in version 2.0.

Despite this, she deals decent single-target damage with her Normal attacks. Yoimiya's constellations are not a massive upgrade to her damage potential, as she is a decent DPS at C0. However, her damage numbers could still be improved with teammates like Yun Jin C6, Yelan, Zhongli, Bennett, Furina, and Fischl.

