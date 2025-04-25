Genshin Impact 5.6 Inazuma chronicle banner: All characters and weapons

Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream recently concluded on April 25, 2025, and a lot of new content has been announced for this version. The event banners have also been announced, and Version 5.6 will have a new Chronicled Wish during Phase 2 banners. This new Chronicled Wish will feature specific characters and weapons from the Inazuma region.

Players who have been waiting for character reruns, like Kokomi, Yae, and Ayaka, can pull on this banner to get a unit they want. Some of these units might not get a rerun for some time. So, players should pull on this banner if they were waiting for any of these announced characters.

This article lists all the weapons and characters available on the Inazuma Chronicled Wish banner in Genshin Impact version 5.6.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.6 release date, time, and countdown

Genshin Impact 5.6 Chronicled Wish characters and weapons rerun banner

Chronicled Wish character banner

All characters on the Chronicled Wish banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The Inazuma Chronicled Wish was announced during the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream, and according to it, this banner would likely be in Phase 2. Although the dates for have not been officially confirmed, we know that Phase 1 banners will go live on May 7, 2025. Based on this information, Phase 2 banners are likely to start on May 27, 2025.

The Inazuma Chronicled Wish is unique compared to others, as it doesn't feature any standard characters. Moreover, the only Inazuma standard unit is Yumemizuki Mizuki, and she was released for the banner in Version 5.5.

The release date for this banner will be officially announced later, most likely during the announcement of Phase 2 events in Version 5.6. The characters from this Chronicled Banner will feature Inazuma units. It's also looking good for players who want any of the units mentioned below:

Kaedehara Kazuha (5-star Anemo Sword)

(5-star Anemo Sword) Sanganomiya Kokomi (5-star Hydro Catalyst)

(5-star Hydro Catalyst) Arataki Itto (5-star Geo Claymore)

(5-star Geo Claymore) Yae Miko (5-star Electro Catalyst)

(5-star Electro Catalyst) Chiori (5-star Geo Sword)

(5-star Geo Sword) Yoimiya (5-star Pyro Bow)

(5-star Pyro Bow) Kamisato Ayato (5-star Hydro Sword)

(5-star Hydro Sword) Kamisato Ayaka (5-star Cryo Sword)

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.6 banner schedule: Escoffier, Ifa, and more

Chronicled Wish weapon banner

All weapons on the Chronicled Wish banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The Chronicled Wish banner will also feature some limited weapons, which were announced during the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream. The weapons on this banner are:

Thundering Pulse (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Everlasting Moonglow (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Kagura's Verity (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Redhorn Stonethresher (5-star Claymore)

(5-star Claymore) Freedom-Sworn (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Mistsplitter Reforged (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Haran Geppaku Futsu (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Uraku Misugiri (5-star Sword)

Also read: Everything new in Genshin Impact 5.6

