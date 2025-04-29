Best weapons to get in Inazuma Chronicle Wish in Genshin Impact 5.6

Genshin Impact's 5.6 special program has announced a new Chronicle banner featuring Inazuma characters and weapons. This banner will likely drop in the game during Phase 2 of the 5.6 update, which starts on May 27, 2025. Moreover, this Chronicle wish is unique and doesn't contain any standard characters or weapons.

Due to the above reason, this new Chronicle wish is looking to be the best one released so far and features many good weapons. Moreover, the same lineup of weapons might not appear again.

This article lists the best weapons to pull from the Inazuma Chronicle wish in Genshin Impact version 5.6

Best weapons from the Inazuma Chronicle wish in Genshin Impact

1) Mistsplitter Reforged

Mistsplitter Reforged weapon banner during version 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Mistsplitter is one of the best 5-star swords for most DPS characters in Genshin Impact. It is viable for many characters, such as Ayaka, Keqing, Alhaitham, Ayato, Albedo, Kaeya, Jean, and even Kazuha.

Mistsplitter Reforged is a versatile sword and can even be used on support units like Bennett, Xingqiu, and Layla. The weapon gives 674 base attack and 44.1 percent Crit damage, which is enormous. Moreover, the passive also increases the Elemental damage of the user by up to 40 percent.

2) Uraku Misugiri

Expand Tweet

Uraku Misugiri was Chiori's best-in-slot sword, released during the 4.5 version. It has a 542 Base attack and gives 88 percent Crit damage. Although the sword has less base attack, the secondary stat makes up for it. Moreover, this weapon is helpful for many characters in the game.

The weapon's passive is also great as it increases the Normal attack and Elemental skill damage of the user. These numbers are increased further when an active character deals Geo damage.

Uraku Misugiri is viable for characters like Chiori, Furina, Clorinde, Alhaitham, Albedo, Ayaka, and Ayato.

3) Haran Geppaku Futsu

Expand Tweet

Haran Geppaku Futsu was released during version 2.6 of Genshin Impact. Although it is a good weapon, the passive abilities of other swords in this list are a bit better. However, units like Ayato, Ayaka, Alhaitham, Clorinde, Keqing, Kaeya, and Lynette can use this sword.

The sword has a high base attack, along with a 33.1% crit rate. This means that players will have an easy task while managing the Crit rate for their characters. Haran's passive is also good, as it increases the Normal attack and Elemental damage of active characters.

4) Freedom-Sworn

Freedom-Sworn (Image via HoYoverse)

Freedom-Sworn is the best sword for most support characters in the game. It has a high base attack, but the secondary stat is Elemental Mastery. However, the passive is great for support units and buffs the Attack, Normal, Charged, and Plunging attack damage of other party members.

Characters like Kazuha, Kuki Shinobu, Kaeya, Jean, and Dendro Traveler can use this weapon. Moreover, support options for weapons are rare, which makes the Freedom-Sworn sword more valuable.

5) Redhorn Stonethresher

Redhorn Stonethresher (Image via HoYoverse)

Redhorn Stonethresher was released alongside Itto during version 2.3. Although it's an old weapon, it's one of the best Claymores and is viable on many characters. Moreover, Crit stats on Claymore weapon types are pretty rare, so this is best-in-slot for many DPS units in the game.

This Claymore is great for many units, including Itto, Noelle, Gaming, Mavuika, Dehya, Diluc, and Xinyan. Moreover, it provides 88 percent Crit damage, which is enormous for most of these units.

6) Thundering Pulse

Thundering Pulse (Image via HoYoverse)

Thundering Pulse used to be a great weapon, but its value has declined recently. Although other weapons with better passives have been released, Thundering Pulse is a decent stat stick for bow characters who are also the main damage dealers.

DPS units like Childe, Yoimiya, Aloy, Fischl, and Sethos can use this weapon. This weapon's limitation is its passive, which only increases Attack and Normal attack damage. Charged attack units like Ganyu, Lyney, and Tighnari would not be able to use Thundering Pulse's passive efficiently.

7) Kagura's Verity

Kagura's Verity (Image via HoYoverse)

Kagura's Verity is a catalyst released in version 2.5. This weapon has specific limitations due to its passive ability. It requires you to use the characters' Elemental skill three times to get the full Elemental damage buff. However, most catalyst units cannot fully utilize this buff.

Despite this, this weapon is decent for characters like Yae Miko, Ningguang, Yanfei, Shikanoin Heizou, and Lisa. Although Kagura's Verity might not be the best weapon from the Inazuma Chronicle wish, it can still be a decent stat for catalyst characters in Genshin Impact.

8) Everlasting Moonglow

Expand Tweet

Everlasting Moonglow is the only weapon that doesn't compare well to others on the Inazuma Chronicle banner. It has 608 base attack, but the secondary stats are HP. Due to this HP stat, the catalyst is not suitable for many characters, and only units like Kokomi, Baizhu, and Barbara can use it.

Moreover, the passive of the weapon is also not that great, and only Kokomi can utilize this passive fully. Since Everlasting Moonglow is a very restrictive catalyst with fewer characters who can use this, it would be better for players to pull for the other weapons on this list

