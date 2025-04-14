Genshin Impact features a wide cast of playable characters, with each one wielding the powers of a particular element and boasting a unique set of effects. These characters' damage and support abilities scale off any of the in-game stats like Attack, Defense, HP, and more. Considering there are several characters in the title that scale off of Defense, it is natural to wonder which ones are the best.

That said, this article lists the five best Genshin Impact Def-scaling characters that you can use.

5 best Def-scaling characters in Genshin Impact, ranked

Def, or Defense, is one of the basic stats in Genshin Impact, and it directly affects a character's survivability. Aside from that, the abilities of several playable units scale off of Def, and providing them with plenty of this stat is key to maximizing their output.

Here are the best Def-scaling characters in the RPG:

5) Yun Jin

Yun Jin (Image via HoYoverse)

Yun Jin is a 4-star Geo character from Liyue who uses a Polearm in combat. She is an opera singer in the narrative and an excellent support character for damage dealers who rely on their Normal Attacks.

All of Yun Jin's abilities scale off her Def, including her Elemental Burst, which deals AoE damage and provides teammates a Flying Cloud Flag Formation. This mechanic buffs the active character's Normal Attack based on her Def.

4) Albedo

Albedo (Image via HoYoverse)

Albedo is a 5-star Geo character from Mondstadt in Genshin Impact who uses a Sword. He is an alchemist from the Knights of Favonius and is a powerful sub-DPS in his playable form.

Albedo's Elemental Skill — the main part of his kit — scales off of Def and can deal continuous off-field Geo damage to enemies. It is recommended to invest in this stat heavily when building him to get the most out of his kit.

Aside from that, Albedo's Elemental Burst is also a good support ability that can buff Elemental Mastery of characters.

3) Arataki Itto

Arataki Itto (Image via HoYoverse)

Arataki Itto is a 5-star Geo character from Inazuma. He is a damage dealer in the game and wields a Claymore. All of Itto's damage scales off of his max Def, and as such, you will want to provide him with a lot of it when building him. With enough Def, his Charged Attack will deal significant damage and enable him to clear even the toughest of the challengers.

Ideally, you will want to pair Itto with Gorou, as the latter is capable of buffing the Def of his teammates.

2) Chiori

Chiori (Image via HoYoverse)

Chiori is another 5-star Geo sub-DPS in the game who wields a Sword. She is originally from Inazuma and currently works as a fashion designer in Fontaine.

As one would expect. Chiori is proficient at dealing off-field Geo damage to enemies at certain intervals via the Tamoto summoning of Elemental Skill. Although the damage of this ability also takes her Atk into consideration, her Def is what primarily influences the damage output. Because of this, you will want to focus on increasing her Def to the maximum.

Furthermore, Chiori's Elemental Burst also scales off Def and deals considerable damage.

1) Xilonen

Xilonen (Image via HoYoverse)

Xilonen is amongst the best 5-star support characters in the game and wields the powers of Geo. She is a smithy from Natlan and uses a Sword in combat. Like her Children of Echoes compatriot, Kachina, Xilonen's abilities also scale off her max Def.

As a support unit, Xilonen's main use case is reducing the opponent's elemental RES after casting her Elemental Skill and using Normal Attacks. Additionally, she is capable of healing teammates via her Elemental Burst, with the incoming healing scaling off Def.

