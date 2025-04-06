Is Xilonen worth pulling for in Genshin Impact 5.5?

In Genshin Impact, Xilonen is a 5-star Geo character who wields a Sword. She is a smithy from the Children of Echoes tribe of Natlan. In her playable form, she is a capable support character and is quite versatile when it comes to potential team compositions. Considering how she is returning to the title for her first rerun banner soon, many players must be wondering if it is worth pulling for Xilonen in version 5.5.

The answer to that is, yes, it is definitely recommended to go for Xilonen in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update. Read on to learn more about why this can be a great choice for you.

Xilonen's pull value in Genshin Impact 5.5

Xilonen is set to return to the gacha banners during the second half of the ongoing Genshin Impact 5.5 update on April 15, 2025. She is a support character who is capable of shredding the Elemental RES of enemies while also providing healing to the active character.

Both these aspects of Xilonen's gameplay make her extremely valuable, which is why she is considered to be a top-tier character in the game's meta. She can thrive in any team composition that has at least two characters from the Pyro, Electro, Hydro, or Cryo elements. As long as your main DPS wields either of the aforementioned elements, pairing them with her will prove to be advantageous.

Source Samples change color based on the elements of Xilonen's teammates (Image via HoYovere)

Using Xilonen is also quite simple, while the text of her abilities may seem confusing, all you have to do to use her effectively is follow this rotation:

Begin by using Elemental Skill to enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state.

Follow this up by performing two Normal Attacks.

Doing just this will reduce the enemy Elemental RES corresponding to the elements of her Source Samples. Moreover, if your active character requires healing and you have two or more Pyro, Electro, Hydro, or Cryo characters in the party, you can begin the rotation with Xilonen's Elemental Burst to heal the active character. All of this makes her an excellent support and adds to her pull value in Genshin Impact.

Use Xilonen to easily climb to hard-to-reach places (Image via HoYoverse)

Aside from that, Xilonen is also useful for exploration. As a member of the Children of Echoes tribe, she can scale rocky terrain and climb cliffs easily in her Nightsoul's Blessing state. Furthermore, Xilonen can also restore Phlogiston when switched from another Natlan character while traversing.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

