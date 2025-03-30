Genshin Impact 5.5 second phase characters release date and time

The Genshin Impact 5.5 second half banners are set to release on April 15, 2025, and will feature Xilonen and Venti on the limited-time character banners. They are both highly popular characters, with the former being a top-tier support. As many players are waiting to summon these units, it is important to be aware of their release times to anticipate their arrival.

On that note, this article provides the release date and times for Genshin Impact 5.5 second half banners for all servers.

Genshin Impact 5.5 second half: Banner details and release schedule for all servers

Upcoming banners

Xilonen and Venti have been announced for the second half banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the characters and weapons that will be featured during Genshin Impact 5.5 Phase 2:

Limited-time character banner:

Xilonen (5-star Geo Sword)

Venti (5-star Anemo Bow)

Epitome Invocation weapons banner:

Peak Patrol Song (5-star Sword)

Elegy for the End (5-star Bow)

Genshin Impact 5.5 second half release time for all servers

As mentioned above, the second half banners for version 5.5 will go live on April 15, 2025, and will remain active until May 6, 2025. However, the release times for the banners will vary for players depending on their in-game server. As always, the Phase 2 characters will first arrive on the Asia server, followed by the others.

Asia server

As mentioned, the second half banners of the 5.5 update will first be released on the Asia server on April 15, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC +8). Below is a countdown displaying the time until it goes live:

Europe server

The European server will be the next to witness the arrival of the Xilonen and Venti banners after Asia. The popular 5-star characters will release on this server on April 15, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC +1). Here is a countdown showcasing the time remaining for it:

America server

The Phase 2 banners will release on the America server last and players on it will be able to summon the featured characters from April 15, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC -5). The countdown below shows the time remaining for it:

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

