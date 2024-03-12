Genshin Impact Chiori teams guide: Best characters, comps, stats, and builds

The Genshin Impact 4.5 update features the debut of Chiori, a new character from the Fontaine region. Famously known as the Thundering Seamstress, Chiori is a 5-star Geo unit who uses sword weapons. She is a damage dealer who relies on off-field Geo damage with her unique kit. Her elemental skill can summon puppets who will attack nearby targets with AoE Geo attacks periodically.

Chiori relies on her party members to create Geo constructs to increase her damage. For a character whose kit scales from both ATK and DEF, she is easy to build. This article highlights everything you need to know about Chiori's best build, stats, and team comps in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Genshin Impact 4.5 Chiori guide: Best characters, team comp, stats, and build

Best characters to pair with Chiori in Genshin Impact

Chiori teams must have one of these characters (Image via Hoyoverse)

Chiori's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact works very similar to Albedo's. She performs relatively better than Albedo in a team with no Geo units except her. She can summon an additional "Tamato" puppet when party members create Geo constructs.

Thus, pairing Chiori with other Geo characters is better to increase her damage. Here are the best characters you can pair with Chiori in the version 4.5 update:

Navia

Arataki Itto

Zhongli

Navia and Arataki Itto are both excellent DPS units that can use someone like Chiori to deal tons of off-field damage to nearby enemies. Both have abilities that can create geo constructs (Crystallized shared and Ushi), which enables Chiori's ascension passive to summon additional puppets.

Those who don't have these characters can also pair Zhongli with Chiori. The Geo Archon can summon pillars with Elemental Skill, which counts as a Geo construct. As long as Chiori teams have any of these units, she can have 100% uptime on two puppets.

Best Chiori team comps in Genshin Impact

1) Chiori + Aratki Itto + Gorou + Zhongli

Chiori works best in Mono Geo teams (Image via HoYoverse)

This Mono-Geo team is one of the best Chiori teams in Genshin Impact. It is a premium team composition where you trade the fourth slot for more off-field damage. With four Geo units, you also have 100% uptime on Geo resonance for increased shield strength, DMG buff, and Geo RES shred.

Chiori can deal off-field Geo damage with her "Tamato" puppets and also act as a decent battery for generating particles for the rest of the team. Other units, such as Zhongli and Gorou, can also contribute by providing various buffs based on their kit or builds.

2) Chiori + Navia + Xiangling + Bennett

Navia with Chiori (Image via HoYoverse)

Chiori can act as the second Geo unit in Navia teams in Genshin Impact. She can help trigger Geo resonance, providing shield strength, DMG buffs, and Geo RES shred.

Additionally, Chiori can always contribute to team damage with the off-field Geo AoE damage from her "Tamato" puppets (Elemental Skill). She also performs great as a Geo battery, generating enough particles for Navia.

In the meantime, Xiangling can deal consistent off-field Pyro AoE damage, while Bennett can provide buffs alongside active character healing.

3) Chiori + Navia + Xianyun + Furina

Premium Navia-Chiori team (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the best Chiori teams also happens to be a premium composition with all 5-star units in Genshin Impact. As stated earlier, Navia and Chiori have great synergy when it comes to triggering Geo resonance, dealing damage, and particle generation.

Both units can be paired with Furina and Xianyun to create a team that relies on Geo-infused plunge-attacks from Navia, with other characters dealing tons of off-field elemental damage.

Furina can summon her Salon Members to manipulate the entire party's HP and deal off-field Hydro damage. Meanwhile, Xianyun can act as the healer and plunge enabler with her Elemental Burst.

Best build and stats for Chiori in Genshin Impact

Best artifacts to farm for Chiori (Image via HoYoverse)

Chiori is a 5-star Geo Sword character featured in Genshin Impact 4.5 banners. She specializes in off-field Geo AoE damage, which comes from her Elemental Skill.

Thus, the best builds for Chiori include the following artifacts:

Golden Troupe

Husk of Opulent Dreams

Those who have yet to start farming artifacts for Chiori should opt for Golden Troupe. It is more resin efficient, and the set bonus effects perfectly complement her off-field playstyle. Husk of Opulent Dreams is still a competitive option if you have already farmed this domain and have great sub-stats.

You also need to use the correct stats on Chiori's artifacts to get the most damage out of her kit. Here is a quick overview:

Sands: DEF% or ATK%

DEF% or ATK% Goblet: Geo DMG% (DEF% works in Furina teams)

Geo DMG% (DEF% works in Furina teams) Circlet: Crit-Rate/ Crit-Damage

Best weapons for Chiori (Image via HoYoverse)

For her weapons, Chiori has great F2P-friendly and gacha options. Apart from her signature weapon, Uraku Misugiri, here is a list of the best weapons for her in Genshin Impact:

Primordial Jade Cutter - Best Gacha option Other 5-star CRIT weapons (Haran Geppaku Futsu, Light of Foliar Incision, Uraku Misugiri, Mistplitter Reforged) Harbinger of Dawn - Best F2P alternative Cinnabar Spindle - F2P event reward Festering Desire - F2P event reward

Overall, it is recommended to use the weapon you already have in your account.

