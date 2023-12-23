7 best Navia teams in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact 4.3 update is finally here with Navia's official debut as a playable character. The 5-star Geo Claymore user is off to a great start as many spend Primogems to pull for her. While some are fascinated by her kit, others simply want the boss of Spina Di Rosula as part of their team. With some insane damage multipliers, Navia is on a mission to put Geo characters back in meta.

Interested players will want to know the teams that help her deal the maximum damage. This article will highlight the seven best Navia teams for players to use in Genshin Impact.

7 best Navia teams to build in Genshin Impact

1) Navia-Zhongli-Bennett-Xiangling

Best Double Geo & Pyro team for Navia (Image via HoYoverse)

This is arguably the best Genshin Impact team for Navia since she can use Geo and Pyro resonance in this team to gain increased ATK, shield strength, damage dealt, and Geo RES reduction. Navia is the main DPS, with Zhongli acting as a shielder and providing universal RES shred.

Xiangling will provide off-field DPS with AoE (Area of Effect) Pyro damage, while Bennett will heal and buff ATK.

2) Navia-Zhongli-Furina-Bennett

Furina is a great substitute for Navia (Image via HoYoverse)

The only difference between this team and the previous one is that we replace Xiangling with Furina as Hydro support DPS. The former Hydro Archon has increased damage and a massive damage buff in Genshin Impact.

Furina's Elemental Burst can provide Navia with a ton of DMG% buffs. She can also summon Elemental Skill members from her salon to apply and deal Hydro damage. This team operates in the same manner as the previous recommendation.

3) Navia-Zhongli-Fischl-Bennett

Fischl is a great off-field DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite being one of the best Navia teams, the party members are more f2p (free-to-play) friendly than our previous recommendation. Zhongli, Fischl, and Bennett all work well with Navia in Genshin Impact.

Fischl can alternate between her Skill and Burst in each rotation, and Oz can snapshot on Bennett's ATK buff. Zhongli can also equip the Favonius Lance to activate the weapon passive, which will help meet the entire party's energy requirements. This team has a high level of comfort and rotation flexibility.

4) Navia-Albedo-Bennett-Yae Miko

Albedo and Yae Miko have work well with Navia (Image via HoYoverse)

Those who do not have Zhongli can pair their Navia with Albedo in Genshin Impact. Albedo is simple to use and has good particle generation as long as his flower construct does not break. Although Navia's ATK buffs will not benefit Albedo's DEF scalings, his personal damage remains respectable.

You can also replace Fischl with a premium 5-star off-field damage dealer in Genshin Impact like Yae Miko. Her totems cannot counter Bennett's ATK buff, but the damage from her Elemental Skill and Burst is more than enough to make up for it.

5) Navia-Albedo-Furina-Kokomi

Best Double Geo - Double Hydro team (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the same Genshin Impact team as before, but with Kokomi replacing Bennett. Furina provides a powerful DMG% buff, while Kokomi's healing is required to fully utilize Furina's kit.

Since Furina's Skill and Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers (on Kokomi) both have 20s cooldowns, this team prefers a longer rotation. Kokomi uses her Burst and a few Normal Attacks to recharge her Skill's jellyfish and heal the team. This gives Navia enough field time to deal damage with her abilities.

6) Navia-Xingqiu-Xiangling-Bennett

Navia National (Image via HoYoverse)

Navia also works well in the national team comp. This is a very f2p friendly team with three 4-star characters. Most characters must already have multiple constellations unlocked on these units.

Xingqiu and Xiangling are both exceptional at providing off-field damage. Additionally, they apply tons of elemental aura on enemies to generate crystallized shards. This helps Navia to quickly max out stacks on her Elemental Skill without the help of her Burst.

7) Navia-Zhongli-Mona-Bennett

Navia Nuke (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Genshin Impact players can build this Navia nuke team to see insanely high damage numbers. All three characters with Navia have utilities or buffs that enhance Navia's personal damage.

Zhongli provides universal RES shred, Mona has her omen for DMG% buff, and Bennet has his ATK buffs. When stacked with all these buffs, Navia, with enough investment, can dish out sufficient damage to one-shot many of the existing bosses in Genshin Impact.