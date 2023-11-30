Genshin Impact 4.2 tier list: 5-star characters ranked

Genshin Impact's recent update has introduced many new 5-star characters, such as Furina and Neuvillette. They have brought many new meta changes to the current roster, giving rise to fresh team compositions. This article will showcase a 4.2 tier list that will highlight all the 5-star characters and their current standing in meta.

Please keep in mind that a person's viewpoint on the tier list is frequently shaped by the characters they have and the experiments they conduct on their own.

Note: Some of the information in this article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Genshin Impact tier list of December 2023 (Patch 4.2 update)

4.2 tier list for 5-star characters (Image via HoYoverse, TierMaker)

Genshin Impact 4.2 tier list will focus on all the 5-star characters and their role in the current meta. The placement of these characters is majorly influenced by version 4.2 Spiral Abyss sample survey.

The latest Hydro Archon, Furina, is the latest addition to the tier list and has left an excellent impression on the community.

SS tier

Neuvillette is a one-man army (Image via HoYoverse)

In the current metagame, Genshin Impact characters placed in this tier will be considered the best DPS or supports in the roster. Each of these units excels at their roles and has high flexibility when it comes to team compositions. Here is a list of all the characters in this tier:

Baizhu

Furina

Kazuha

Neuvillette

All these characters have overwhelmingly high Usage Rates (UR). For example, Furina has an 86.7% Usage Rate per the Spiral Abyss data set and has been used in many popular teams.

S tier

Zhongli is the best shielder in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

These characters are excellent, but they lack splashability, making them less useful in most situations than those in the SS tier. Here's a list of these fantastic Genshin Impact units:

Alhaitham

Nahida

Raiden Shogun

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Yelan

Zhongli

Sangonomiya Kokomi, for example, has exceptional healing and can be useful in many reaction-based teams. However, she lacks personal damage when taking field time for party-wide healing with her Elemental Burst.

A tier

Despite his various team versatility, Tartaglia lacks personal damage (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact characters in the A tier are very powerful in certain situations. However, they can easily be outclassed by characters placed in higher tiers or have too much restriction when building a team around them. Here are all the characters placed in this tier:

Tartaglia

Hu Tao

Wriothesley

Yae Miko

Hu Tao, for example, is an excellent damage dealer but requires multiple Hydro units to perform effectively. Additionally, her own HP drain can make her squishy unless played with a strong shielder such as Zhongli or Thoma.

B tier

Newer 5-stars are outshining Ayaka currently (Image via HoYoverse)

Many popular Genshin Impact characters are currently placed in the B tier. This is either due to their incompatibility with the latest Spiral Abyss's enemy lineup or low DPS/support output. Here are all the units placed in this tier:

Ayaka

Ayato

Cyno

Jean

Lyney

Mona

Nilou

Tighnari

Scaramouche

Shenhe

Venti

Yoimiya

There are many great damage dealers or supports in this tier, but sadly, they don't have much value in the current metagame.

C tier

Dehya needs many buffs before she can enter the meta (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact characters placed in the C tier are severely outclassed and would benefit from buffs to make them more relevant in today's metagame. Here is a list of them:

Albedo

Aloy

Arataki Itto

Dehya

Diluc

Eula

Ganyu

Keqing

Klee

Qiqi

Traveler

Xiao

The characters in this tier are currently not fit for the meta teams and cannot perform well in Spiral Abyss.

