5 most popular teams in Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact 4.2 has recently updated this title's Spiral Abyss with new enemy lineups and Ley Line Disorder. This change implies a fresh challenge for players to encounter and obtain 600 Primogems for achieving 36 stars in it. Getting that reward will be difficult for newer players unless they know what they are doing. Fortunately, fans have conducted a survey and collected data from over 113,610 players regarding the most used teams inside Spiral Abyss.

This article will employ that information to offer five of the most popular teams based on their usage rates in Floor 12. Most of the mentioned Genshin Impact teams will come as no surprise as they consist of new Fontaine characters, such as Neuvillette and Furina. Here are the five most popular teams in 4.2's Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact: 5 popular teams for version 4.2 Spiral Abyss

5) Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida

Alhaitham Spread & Aggravate team (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 14.4%

First-half usage rate: 0%

Second-half usage rate: 100%

Let's start with Alhaitham's premium team that has a 100% usage rate in the second half of Floor 12. This is a Spread and Aggravate team, with all members being five-star units. In this squad, everyone other than Zhongli will be dealing damage at all times.

While Alhaitham deals damage and applies Dendro. Yae Miko and Nahida will take on the role of off-field damage dealers. This squad also has the support utility from Zhongli's shield, RES shred, and Nahida's teamwide buffs.

For an enemy lineup that only consists of single target bosses, this team has proven to be very effective despite how expensive it is.

4) Kauzha + Kokomi + Yelan + Furina

Mono Hydro with VV shred (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 16.5%

First-half usage rate: 99%

Second-half usage rate: 1%

Based on the survey, update 4.2 marks the first time that many Genshin Impact players have used Mono Hydro team composition to clear the Spiral Abyss. This is another expensive squad with all its units being five stars and relying on Hydro damage as well as elemental RES shred from Viridescent Venerer (99% usage in the first half).

The Spiral Abyss' first half is filled with Pyro Abyss Mages and Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames, making this team unbelievably strong.

3) Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida

Tighnari's Spread & Aggravate team (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 17.5%

First-half usage rate: 0%

Second-half usage rate: 100%

This is a team similar to the first entry. However, Tighnari replaces Alhaitham as the on-field Dendro damage dealer in this one. The rest of the team can provide off-field damage to trigger Spread and Aggravate, as well as strong shields. As one of the top three most-used Genshin Impact teams in the recent Floor 12, this entry has a 100% usage rate in the Spiral Abyss' second half.

This proves the team's effectiveness against single-target enemies such as Jadeplume Terrorshroom or Icewind Suite: Dirge of Coppelia in Genshin Impact.

2) Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu

Alhaitham Hyperbloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 29.5%

First-half usage rate: 2%

Second-half usage rate: 98%

Alhaitham and Nahida make another appearance as the second most used Genshin Impact team in the Spiral Abyss, with a whopping usage rate of 98% in its second half. This is a pretty standard Hyperbloom team that revolves around both Dendro units dealing the most damage and consistently applying Dendro on enemies.

Meanwhile, Xingqiu will provide a fast Hydro application to create Dendro cores, and Kuki Shinobu will trigger Hyperblooms and perform heals with her Sanctifying Ring (Elemental Skill).

1) Neuvillette + Kazuha + Baizhu + Furina

Neuvillette & Furina's duo take over Floor 12 (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 53.2%

First-half usage rate: 97%

Second-half usage rate: 3%

As per the survey, Neuvillette and Furina's duo has taken over the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact. This particular team has performed incredibly well in the first half, with a 97% usage rate. 12,088 of 113,610 gamers whose data was collected have employed this squad. Both Hydro units are hard hitters, while Kazuha and Baizhu provide exceptional utility.

In case you're curious, these Genshin Impact characters have some of the highest usage rates in the recent Spiral Abyss.