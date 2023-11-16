Best teams for Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss (Phase 1)

The first half of Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss brought new enemies and buffs for players to experience. Typically, proceedings aren't any easier for anyone since facing enemies in Floor 12 is the most challenging experience in the game. Every participant must have at least two teams with characters leveled up and built according to their kit.

This article will list everything you will need to know regarding Floor 12 of v4.2 Phase 1. From enemies to buffs and even the ideal teams, there are many facets to consider if one is looking to clear the twelfth floor with all nine stars.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Recommended teams to build for Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 (Phase 1)

Blessing of the Abyssal Moon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Before heading into the team structure and compatibilities, getting accustomed to the buff and enemies associated with the activity is essential. Here is a list of enemies you will encounter in each half:

Chamber 1 first half: Thundercraven Rifthound, Pyro Abyss Mage, Large Overgrown Breacher Primus, Abyss Lector Fathomless Flames, and Dendro Samachurl.

Thundercraven Rifthound, Pyro Abyss Mage, Large Overgrown Breacher Primus, Abyss Lector Fathomless Flames, and Dendro Samachurl. Chamber 1 second half: Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network.

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network. Chamber 2 first half: Annihilation Specialist Mek, Assault Specialist Mek, Construction Specialist Mek, Geological Survey Mek, Recon Log Mek, and Nimble Harvester Mek.

Annihilation Specialist Mek, Assault Specialist Mek, Construction Specialist Mek, Geological Survey Mek, Recon Log Mek, and Nimble Harvester Mek. Chamber 2 second half: Jadeplume Terrorshroom.

Jadeplume Terrorshroom. Chamber 3 first half: Abyss Lector Fathomless Flames, Kairagi Dancing Thunder, Kairagi Fiery Might, and Fatui Skirmisher Pyroslinger.

Abyss Lector Fathomless Flames, Kairagi Dancing Thunder, Kairagi Fiery Might, and Fatui Skirmisher Pyroslinger. Chamber 3 second half: Incewind Suite: Dirge of Coppelia.

The Blessing of the Abyssal Moon is as follows:

"When a character's HP increases or decreases, it will be counted. When it reaches a total of 12, a shockwave will be unleashed at the character's position, dealing True DMG to nearby opponents and clearing the count. 1 such shockwave can be unleashed every four seconds."

1) Premium teams

Based on the enemies mentioned above and buffs, it is clear that Furina will be able to benefit the most out of all the characters. Her kit in Genshin Impact involves constant health drain and gain, triggering the Blessing.

Hence, for the first half across all chambers, limited characters can include Furina, Yae Miko, Kaedehara Kazuha, and Kokomi.

Premium Furina team (Image via Genshin Impact)

Almost every Chamber will throw a boss towards you for the second half. Hence, single-target DPS is necessary with elemental compatibilities that can buff damage. Dendro Quicken is recommended alongside a healer and a shielder.

This team can include Nahida and Raiden Shogun for the increased outgoing Electro damage on a single target, Zhongli for the shield, and Baizhu for healing. You can use any healer here as long as they are well-built.

2) F2P/4-star teams

This article section will follow the same mechanics as before but with low rarity characters. Keeping the theory of crowd control in the first half alongside single-target in the second, here's a list of teams you can go for with accessible units:

First half : Barbara, Beidou, Sucrose, and Fischl.

: Barbara, Beidou, Sucrose, and Fischl. Second half: Dendro Traveler, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu, and Yaoyao.

Accessible team (Image via Genshin Impact)

The trick in the first halves of each Chamber is to group enemies and utilize Sucrose as much as possible. For the second halves of the Chambers, prioritize a Quicken reaction initially, followed by Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Spread on enemies.

3) Furina/Neuvillette and Vape team

The first half of Floor 12 should include hard counters of Pyro shield, making the duo of Furina and Raiden the primary sources of damage. However, Neuvillette is also a great replacement if you do not own the Hydro Archon. The latter can also heal himself, which is ideal for the Abyssal Blessing in this patch.

Sucrose, Venti, or Kazuha are recommended for crowd control.

Vape team (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the second half, a Vape team with a primary shielder can be the ideal setup against significant bosses. Hu Tao or Yoimiya can pair up with either Yelan or Xinqiu to create Vape reactions alongside Zhongli to shield them from any incoming damage. Kokomi or Barbara can be healers in this team.