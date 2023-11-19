Most popular characters in Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss (as per usage rate)

The new Spiral Abyss cycle in Genshin Impact version 4.2 doesn't feature any new enemies, but the line-up has changed. The ongoing reset majorly favors new units like Furina and other healers. Thanks to that, new info from Akasha Data has disclosed that there have been huge changes in the usage rate of characters and teams in Spiral Abyss Floor 12.

Note that there's still a lot of time left until the Abyss resets again, so there's a fair chance that the data will change, and some characters might switch ranks. Either way, this article will cover the usage rate of characters in Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss Floor 12.

Most used characters in Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

The X post by @HxG showcases the usage rate of characters in Genshin Impact 4.2's Spiral Abyss Floor 12. The statistics are based on the data submitted by 113,160 players on Akasha Data. Here's a list of the 20 most popular characters:

Neuvillette: 88.6% Furina: 86.7% Kazuha: 74.7% Baizhu: 73.3% Nahida: 69.4% Yelan: 66.5% Zhongli: 64.8% Xingqiu: 56.9% Raiden Shogun: 50.3% Kokomi: 48.6% Alhaitham: 47.8% Kuki Shinobu: 38.8% Bennett: 35.2% Yae Miko: 34.7% Xiangling: 24% Wriothesley: 22.8% Tartaglia: 22.4% Hu Tao: 22.2% Jean: 19.6% Cyno: 19.3%

As the data is from November 17, 2023, there will likely be changes in the statistics by the time Spiral Abyss is reset again. At any rate, the data shows that Neuvillette is the most popular unit on Floor 12, with the highest usage rate of 88.6%, followed by Furina, with an 86.7% usage rate.

Kazuha is the third most-used character, with a 74.7% usage rate. Coming at number four is Baizhu (73.3%). However, it shouldn't be surprising since he works extremely well with Furina. Interestingly, the top four units are also the members of the most used team in Spiral Abyss, with a 53.2% usage rate.

It's safe to assume that the team of Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, and Baizhu is extremely good and one of the strongest in Genshin Impact.

It's also worth mentioning that for the first time in a long while, Bennett is not in the top 10. He is one of the best buffers and healers in the game but currently sits at the 13th rank with a 35.2% usage rate. However, he's still the third most popular 4-star unit after Xingqiu and Kuki Shinobu, ranked eighth and 12th, respectively.