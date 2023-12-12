The Hydro Archon, Furina, who debuted in Genshin Impact's 4.2 update, is among the strongest characters in the game. She is highly versatile and offers consistent off-field Hydro application. She is among the best-performing characters in the game's meta, and naturally, many players wish to use her in the Spiral Abyss.

While Furina can be easily added to most team comps, some characters certainly give her an edge in the Spiral Abyss. So, this article will list the best teams for Furina in Genshin Impact that will help you clear the content easily.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Best Furina teams to build for Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss

Furina is a 5-star unit who wields a sword. She can be used to apply Hydro off-field, gain buffs, and heal characters if required. When undertaking Spiral Abyss, where players must clear content within a certain period, Her buffs can greatly improve your odds.

Here are some strong team compositions you can use for Furina in Genshin Impact.

1) Furina, Neuvillette, Kazuha, Baizhu

Furina, Neuvillette, Kazuha, and Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette is arguably the best main DPS to pair with Furina. She can greatly increase his damage numbers. Alongside both, Kaedehara Kazuha is included in this team composition to buff elemental damage and apply the Viridescent Venrer debuff via Swirl.

Baizhu is the fourth recommended member for the party. He can provide team-wide healing and resistance to interruption and trigger Bloom, which can be really helpful when playing Neuvillette.

2) Furina, Neuvillette, Kazuha, Zhongli

Furina, Neuvillette, Kazuha, and Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

This composition is a variation of the previous team, where everyone retains their roles except Baizhu. The Geo Archon, Zhongli, is used instead as a replacement as he provides a nigh-unbreakable shield and applies debuffs.

3) Furina, Neuvillette, Kazuha, Charlotte

Furina, Neuvillette, Kazuha, and Charlotte (Image via HoYoverse)

Charlotte is a new 4-star Cryo healer in Genshin Impact. She uses a Catalyst and was featured on Furina's banner. Both of them can be used to trigger Frozen, which is an extremely helpful elemental reaction. Charlotte also provides team-wide healing like Baizhu.

However, players should note that opting for her over shielders will make you prone to interruption when casting abilities.

4) Furina, Raiden Shogun, Yelan, Jean

Furina, Raiden Shogun, Yelan, and Jean (Image via HoYoverse)

The Electro Archon, Raiden Shogun, pairs extremely well with Furina. Both of them can consistently trigger the Electro-Charged reaction. Players can include Yelan or Xingqiu for increased Hydro application in this team.

Lastly, Jean is recommended as the fourth party member. She can heal the party and use the Viridescent Venerer artifact set.

5) Furina, Hu Tao, Yelan, Zhongli

Furina, Hu Tao, Yelan, and Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

This composition is a variation of the traditional Hu Tao Vaporize team featuring Furina. Players can use her instead of either Yelan or Xingqiu. Zhongli is also core to this team because Hu Tao generally tends to run at low HP, and Furina also drains the HP of the team.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.