Genshin Impact 4.5 Chiori banner release date, 4-stars and countdown

Genshin Impact has recently announced the Phase I banners for the upcoming version 4.5 update. The Chiori debut banner and Arataki Itto rerun have already been confirmed in the live stream. The official notes revealed that the 4-star units will appear in Phase I banners with a boosted drop rate. Chiori's debut banner will drop as soon as version 4.5 update is released on March 13, 2024.

You will also get a chance to summon Yunjin, Gorou, and Dori when wishing on these banners. Similar to the previous banner schedule. the Phase I banners will be active for 21 days.

In this article, we will highlight everything you need to know about Genshin Impact 4.5 Chiori debut, 4 stars, and banner countdown.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Chiori banner and all featured 4-star characters

Official announcements have revealed Chiori's debut banner, including the release and 4-star units being featured. Genshin Impact 4.5 Phase I will feature Chiori's debut and Arataki Itto's rerun banner. Here are all the 4-star units officially revealed to appear in these banners:

Yunjin: Geo Polearm

Gorou: Geo Bow

Dori: Electro Claymore

Yunjin can buff normal attack DMG with her Elemental Burst. She would be great if you already have DPS units, such as Yoimiya, Wanderer, Noelle, Ningguang, etc., on your roster.

Gorou is a must-pull for those who are a fan of Mono-Geo teams. He is a DEF-scaled buffer who can increase the entire party's DEF, interruption resistance, and 15% Geo DMG bonus.

Lastly, Dori is a pretty niche unit that can take on the role of a healer, battery, and electro-enabler.

Genshin Impact Chiori banner release date, time, and countdown

According to official notes, Chiori's debut banner will drop on March 13, 2024, at 11 AM (UTC+8).

Here is a list of all relevant time zones with Chiori's banner release date and time:

American servers (March 12, 2024):

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

European servers (March 13, 2024):

Western European Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asian servers (March 13, 2024):

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

You can refer to this banner countdown to track Chiori's debut in Genshin Impact. As long as the countdown reads "Time until Chiori's debut banner," you still have time before the new version 4.5 update rolls out.

It is worth mentioning that maintenance will take place before the upcoming version 4.5 update. The servers will face a five hour downtime, but officials will compensate you with 600 free Primogems for the inconvenience.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.